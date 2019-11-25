Salman Khan And Other Indian Celebrities Who Own Fashion Brands

Bollywood is one of the biggest entertainment industries in India. There is a thought amongst the people that these celebrities are known to have only one definite profession of acting, however, there are several celebrities who chose to expand their career instead of limiting it. They went on to become successful entrepreneurs. There are many celebrities in Bollywood who have launched their own labels and clothing line. Here are a few celebrities and their fashion labels.

Being Human by Salman Khan

It is one of the most celebrated brands in India. Being Human clothing is not only about looking good but also about doing good. It is known as a clothing line that has made its mark in 15 countries around the globe since its inception in 2012, Being Human is a brand under Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation, a charitable trust devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underprivileged in India. The foundation was launched by Salman Khan, who is also the brand ambassador of the brand.

All About You by Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone owns the label, All About You in collaboration with Myntra and French design company, Cartin. The brands have a variety of collection that ranges from outfits to accessories. The brand also features clothing items worn by Deepika in her movie and at different fashion shows.

Nush by Anushka Sharma

Nush was launched by Anushka Sharma in collaboration with Shoppers Stop. Nush deals with the right ethnic wear and trendy western wear. It also features footwear and women accessories. As compared to other celebrity brands, Nush is more of a high-end brand. This brand is known for its quality and unique designs.

Rheson by Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is one of those celebrities who rule the red carpet with her amazing dress-ups. She stepped into the designing industry with her own clothing line, Rheson. It was sponsored by Shoppers Stop. The brand is a collaborated idea of Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

