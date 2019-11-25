Fashion Tips: Here's How Men Can Style A Kurta For Any Upcoming Occasion

Kurta is something you can wear for any formal event if you know how to style it. The kurta isn’t something you need to wear just for a wedding ceremony. There are several ways to style it and get the best look possible. Here are some of the best ways you can style your kurta.

How to style kurtas in different ways

Jacket

A kurta is something that can’t be paired with a lot of apparel. However, the jacket is an exception as it goes well with the look you would want to achieve. The jacket can be a Nehru jacket, a waistcoat or a simple leather jacket as well if paired correctly in a proper fashion, the look can be stunning. Complete this style with a pair of formal shoes and that would end up being simply perfect.

Shoes

While wearing a kurta the shoes are an important part of the look. The type of shoe you wear will make a difference in your overall look. To get the best look, match your shoe with the shade of kurta, or go for a darker colour. That is if your kurta is off white in colour choose dark brown or brown coloured shoes. Maintain the aesthetics of your look by pairing other accessories with the colour code.

Sherwani Dupatta

One of the easiest ways to get the best out of your kurta look is to pair it with a stole, also called sherwani dupatta. The dupatta makes you look elegant and gives a royal feeling. Use a suitable colour and make sure it is stitched from the same cloth as your kurta. You can let it fall off your hand or drape it around your shoulder, whichever would make you comfortable in carrying it around.

Suit

This look will make your attire seem like an Indo western outfit. The blazer you wear will make you look unique and fashionable. Pair it with a good pair of brogues and the look will be completed.