Fatima Sana Shaikh Gears Up For Bhoot Police, Calls Herself A ‘fattu’ In Real Life

Fatima Sana Shaikh will soon begin filming for her upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhoot Police. The actor also went on to make an interesting revelation about herself. She revealed in a recent interview with an online portal that even though she is shooting for a horror film, she is an extremely scared person in real life. She also added how she deals with fear. Fatima also spoke about her character in the film. The Dangal actor said that it is a very urban character. She added that she is a 'fattu' at heart and is already dreading the shoot of the movie.

Fatima revealed that she is scared often in real life

The Thugs Of Hindostan actor also added that she will be fine until there will be some people with her in the room. But once she is alone in the room, the actor gets extremely scared of the scenario. Fatima also spoke about her bodyguard who is her ultimate guardian. The bodyguard is none other than her teddy bear. She sleeps with her teddy bear and carries it everywhere she goes. Fatima revealed that she is so scared of the dark that she never turns the light off whenever she is alone. She also prefers to stay in a hotel room which is situated right in the middle rather than the corner.

Bhoot Police also stars Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal

The actor has managed to impress the masses with her realistic performances and an electrifying screen presence. The film Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in the pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release in the year 2020. Fatima is also busy shooting for her upcoming movie with Rajkumar Rao. She also talked about her experience while shooting.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, the actress went on to open up about her character in Anurag Basu's next. Fatima shared that for the first time she plays a normal woman in a sari on screen. She further added that after battling for a medal in the ring and performing superhuman, gravity-defying stunts, this one was a breeze.

