Fatima Sana Shaikh's Movies That'll Hit The Theaters In 2020; See List

Fatima Sana Shaikh best known for her work as Geeta Phogat in the movie Dangal celebrated her birthday today. Not many know that she made her debut in Bollywood as a child actor. She has acted in the movie Chachi 420 and the Juhi Chawla movie One 2 ka 4 as a child artist. After Dangal, she was seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan.

This year is going to be very eventful for the actor as she will be seen in three movies releasing this year. Here’s a list of movies of the actor which will release this year.

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s movies

Ludo

Ludo directed by Anurag Basu is dark comedy anthropology. The movie narrates four stories set in an Indian metropolitan city. The multi starrer movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh amongst others. The movie is slated to release on April 24, 2020.

Bhoot Police

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal... #BhootPolice, a horror-comedy franchise in 3D... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios... Shoot starts Aug 2019. pic.twitter.com/e8eBX2h0Uk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2019

Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy franchise. The movie will be screened in 3D format. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal as well as Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, while it is presented and produced by Fox Star Studios. Though the release date of the movie has not been revealed, it will allegedly release this year.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a comedy film directed by Abhishek Sharma. The movie Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie is produced by Zee studios ad was slated to hit the theatres on January 6, 2020. However, the release date seems to be pushed and no new date has been disclosed yet.

