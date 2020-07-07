'There's Favoritism In The Film Industry': Annu Kapoor, Johny Lever's Daughter Jamie Opine

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, conversations around nepotism in the film industry began. Ace comedian Johny Lever's daughter Jamie and Annu Kapoor in an interview with a publication echoed the same thought — Favouritism exists in the film industry.

Being a star kid herself, Jamie revealed that not all-star kids are given the 'same privilege'. She believes that there is 'favouritism' and not nepotism. She also said that because her parents come from a humble background, they never attended any parties or were part of any group. She also said that Johnny Lever never made any phone calls to help his kids.

Annu Kapoor also opined on the topic — 'Insider Vs Outsider' debate — and said that 'favouritism, hypocrisy, corruption' has always existed in the society and the Indian film industry is the by-product of what the society is — hence it exists. Talking to a leading publication, Kapoor said that one cannot expect a 'fair play' and you only have two choices — 'dance to their tunes or not'.

Annu Kapoor also gave examples of Jackky Bhagnani, Harman Baweja, and Abhishek Bachchan to make a point about nepotism. He said that nepotism exists in every sector and there is nothing wrong in parents supporting and guiding their children to walk the path they once walked on.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

