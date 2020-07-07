Adhyayan Suman Says Groupism And Power Dynamics Are The Problem And Not Nepotism

Adhyayan Suman recently opened up about his take on the ongoing nepotism debate and how it affects the talented people in the industry. In an interaction with an entertainment portal, he said that this issue has been prevailing for a really long time now. He revealed that fourteen of his films had been shelved in the past due to power play and favouritism. He was also of the stance that the real issue in the current situation is not nepotism but groupism which does not allow fresh talent.

Adhyayan Suman’s take on politics in Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise on June 14 has fueled the debate on nepotism and power play in the Hindi film industry. A number of actors like Kangana Ranaut spoke up on the issue and the effect that it has on talented artists. In a recent interaction with a leading entertainment portal, Adhyayan Suman spoke about the ongoing discussion and revealed that power dynamics have been existing in the film industry for quite some time now. He said that he has faced it himself as fourteen of his films were shelved and the box office collection of his films was projected wrongly. People did not pay attention to it earlier. He also admitted that he is sure there might have been some pressure when it comes to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput because the bigger one gets in Bollywood, more pressure is put on them. He said that it is very difficult to trust people in this industry.

Adhyayan Suman was of the stance that people must fight against groupism and camps in the industry, instead of blindly fighting against nepotism. He also spoke about the production houses that do not let talented actors grow in the industry. He said that amongst these movie mafias, there are also outsiders who manipulate so that fresh talent does not grow.

Adhyayan Suman was of the stance that even he is a star kid but he has not had his big banner film yet. He further added that people say he has gotten over three films due to his father’s influence which is not true.

