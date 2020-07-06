Vikrant Massey Speaks Up On Nepotism Debate; Says 'nominated For Award But Wasn't Invited'

Vikrant Massey, who was recently seen sharing the big screen with Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak, has opened up about nepotism. The actor talked about how he was once nominated for an award, however, was not invited to the award function. He further talked about how it affected him and how he deals with the nepotism prevalent in the industry.

Vikrant Massey has made it to headlines after he opened up about nepotism debate and nepotism that is prevalent in the entertainment industry in India. The actor talked about his journey in the film industry and the transition he made from TV to films. He also talked about how he is thankful to the writers and filmmakers who gave him wonderful opportunities.

Vikrant Massey's stand on Nepotism debate

Recalling his experience in the film industry, Vikrant Massey told a media portal that Nepotism exists everywhere. He further told the media portal that one might get a few chances but one has to prove themselves with their talent. He further added that there are several insiders who did not get film offers after their films flopped.

Vikrant Massey talked about how he was once nominated for the Best Actor Jury category award. He recalled that it was a popular award function, however, he was not invited. But Vikrant told the media portal that he was not hurt by this event as he knows how the industry functions.

Vikrant Massey told the media portal that he understands film-making is a business, therefore making a film with a popular star is alright. However, he felt that other actors should have been invited to the award functions as well.

Vikrant Massey added that despite all these things, he is focused solely on his work. He told a leading media portal that he is grateful that filmmakers did not typecast him. The actor told the media portal that he never expected things to be as good for him as they were throughout his career.

Career of Vikrant Massey in Bollywood

Vikrant Massey made his film debut in Lootera in which he shared the screen with Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh. The actor was last seen in Chhapaak alongside Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, he would be seen next in a family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Vikrant will also star in sci-fi movie Cargo and comedy satire Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He is also set to feature in Ginny Weds Sunny and Haseen Dillruba.

