'Film Industry Should Seriously Think About Making Biopic On Dada Saheb Phalke': Grandson

Filmmaker Dada Saheb Phalke, regarded as the father of Indian cinema, should be conferred the title of Bharat Ratna for his contribution to the film industry, his grandson Chandrashekhar Pusalkar said. Phalke's 1913 silent film Raja Harishchandra is considered the first full-length Indian feature film.

In his career of nearly two decades, Phalke helmed 95 feature-length films such as Mohini Bhasmasur, Satyavan Savitri and Kaliya Mardan. During a session at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Pusalkar said it would be fitting if the cinema legend received the country's highest civilian award.

He also hoped that the film industry considers making a biopic on his illustrious career. "The occasion is right as it is the 150th birth anniversary of my grandfather and a befitting recognition would come by conferring upon him the title of Bharat Ratna posthumously. Also, the film industry should seriously think about making a biopic on him."

"Celebrities will come and go but as long as cinema is there, Dada Saheb Phalke will be remembered," Pusalkar said. “Dada Saheb Phalke was the visionary who propagated ‘Make in India’ and brought `Aatma Nirbhartha’ to the Indian cinema sector. In his films, he always used local artists and propagated the inclusion of indigenous locations and technical support which were indigenously available. As a result of Dada Saheb’s persistence, vision and patriotism, Indian cinema industry is standing high today," he further added.

The latest edition of the movie gala is paying homage to Phalke with screenings of his films at the festival.

Pusalkar said the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, awarded for lifetime contribution to cinema by the Government of India, has kept the filmmaker's legacy alive. "If the government had not taken such an initiative, my grandfather's work or life would have been ended in two pages, but now people know and respect him for his immense contribution to Indian cinema," he added.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was the recipient of 2018 Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Dada Saheb the great patriot

Recollecting his memories of his grandfather, Shri Pusalkar added, “My grandfather was not only a great visionary but a great patriot too.” He recalled an incident as to how, after screening some of his films in London, Dada Saheb got an offer to work there. “He politely declined the offer stating that his country, where cinema was just at a nascent stage, needed him more.”

As per Shri Pusalkar, due to his grandfather’s dedication towards cinema, he was never bothered about making money. “Our grandfather has left behind a monumental legacy. He made a huge investment for us. We are receiving all the standing ovations, clapping on his behalf and we are being respected and honoured so much only because of his contributions”, said an emotional Shri Pusalkar.

Detailing how Dada Saheb can be an inspiration for new age film makers, Shri Pusalkar said, “My grandfather was so loving and caring towards his family, yet he was strictly disciplined at work and at home. Regarding his films, he meticulously planned everything. He always believed that there is no age bar for learning anything as he continuously engaged himself in learning new things”. He proudly added that this is what the young film makers should imbibe from him - “there is no age for learning things.”

(With PTI inputs)

