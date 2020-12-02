Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards to be held in February next year

The upcoming edition of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award will take place on February 20, 2021, in Mumbai. Abhishek Mishra, the CEO of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards told news agency ANI, “We are really happy to announce February 20th next year as our event date for The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards."

Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards to be held in 2021

Continuing, he said, “2020 has been really tough on each one of us, nevertheless, I and my team are doing our best to put up a great show. It's definitely going to be exciting.” Founded by Anil Mishra in 2012, the awards are regarded as the highest cinema honour in the country and are held in the presence of the Governor, celebrities, delegates, industrialists, diplomats, and the media.

Read: Hina Khan Wins Big At The Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards 2020

Read: Pankaj Tripathi's Short Film 'Laali' To Screen At 26th Kolkata International Film Festival

Earlier, according to an official announcement made by the organization, it was announced that Sushant Singh Rajput will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. On the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day, California Legislature Assembly also recognized SSR for his overall contribution to society. The ‘Dil Bechara’ actor’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared the news of this recognition by California on her social media.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is a unique platform to honour and encourage the most creative Artists, Creators, filmmakers, and to infuse life into their career. DPIFF hosts the Most Prestigious Award Function to honour and appreciate the Entertainment & Film Industry and commemorate those deserving storytellers, creative writers, passionate filmmakers, and maverick artists who are part of great Indian cinema.

DPIFF organizes grand gala Awards Ceremony in the presence of Governor, Celebrities, Delegates, Industrialists, Diplomats, and Media. It is India’s only independent award function, with a mission to celebrate the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji – Father of Indian Cinema.

Read: Venice International Film Festival 2020: Here's A Full List Of All The Winners

Read: 8 Indian Films To Watch Out For At The Busan International Film Festival 2020

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image credit: ANI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.