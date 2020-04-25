Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Pokes Fun At 'Dr.Trump', Shares His Remedy For COVID-19; See Pic

News about US President Donald Trump's new-fangled suggestion to eradicate the COVID-19 virus has stumped the entire world as a result of which, many have responded to him through their social media accounts. The POTUS asked during a White House briefing earlier this week if there was a 'way we could inject disinfectants inside' in order to combat COVID-19 and Twitterati has flooded the internet with their 'sarcastic' responses.

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also took to his social media accounts and shared a rather funny image with his followers. He hailed Trump as 'Dr. Trump' and posted a picture with a bottle of Dettol disinfectant and a glass of liquor. The similarity in the colours of the two liquids made his followers quip as Gupta called it "Dr.Trump's remedy for COVID-19".

Have a look:

Dr. Trump’s remedy for Covid 19. pic.twitter.com/uKM7ZGCFv5 — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) April 25, 2020

Trump's 'disinfectant' comment

President Trump during a White House briefing said, "Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous- whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light," Trump said. "Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way."

"Then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks (the virus) out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs," he added.

Top White House coronavirus advisor Deborah Birx who was also present during the briefing was seen squirming in her seat, visibly uncomfortable at the US President's suggestion. Hours later, the maker of Lysol and another disinfectant said its products should "under no circumstance" be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus.

