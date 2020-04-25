Dettol's Maker Warns 'don't Drink Or Inject Disinfectants' After Trump's Dangerous Remark

The makers of Lysol and Dettol global disinfectant products Reckitt Benckiser on Friday warned their customers against the consumption of disinfectant products after US President Donald Trump suggested to his science advisors to use 'disinfectant injections' to protect people against the Coronavirus. Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY), the British company, immediately released a statement urging its consumers not to consume cleaning products as it is dangerous to humans.

READ | Mumbai police share 'savage' lockdown meme on Instagram, netizens hail 'underground memer'

Soon after the high alarm on social media about Trump's dangerous advice, Reckitt Benckiser issued a statement that clarified that under no circumstance should their disinfectant products be used as a treatment for Coronavirus.

"As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," the company said in a statement. RB said that products should only be "used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. We have a responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts," it said.

READ | Mumbai reports 357 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours, city tally soars to 4589

Trump's dangerous claim on disinfectants

US President Donald Trump, during a presser, on Thursday in the White House made a cure claim of using disinfectants and ultraviolet light to root out COVID-19 infection. Trump said, “And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, there a way we can do something by an injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that. So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.”

READ | Sachin Tendulkar turns 47: Jasprit Bumrah hails his Mumbai Indians icon

READ | Ali Fazal misses Richa Chadha, considers taking Mumbai Police's permission to visit her

(With inputs from agency)