Donald Trump Faces Backlash From Hollywood For His Solution To Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump’s solution to Coronavirus is doing rounds on the internet. He is being slammed by netizens for offering a rather bizarre solution to Coronavirus. He suggested this solution during a recent White House Coronavirus task force briefing. Donald Trump suggested that injecting a disinfectant inside one's body can knock out the Coronavirus. Donald Trump's solution to Coronavirus is being slammed by people from all over the internet.

Doctors have also warned that such injections could prove to be fatal. Donald Trump has previously hyped Malaria medication as a possible treatment for Coronavirus. He is receiving a lot of backlash for his recent comments on social media. Several Hollywood celebrities like Mark Hamill, Alyssa Milano, George Takei, etc. have taken to slam the suggestions by Donald Trump.

Here is how Hollywood celebrities reacted to Donald Trump’s suggestion.

Hello Melania! While you stay home to keep yourself & others healthy, can keep your husband occupied with puzzles & other activities so he won't keep telling people to take deadly untested drugs or to try injecting themselves with disinfectant? #BeBetter#IncompetenceKills https://t.co/CNOEjdJ1Qw — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 23, 2020

Oh, good. Here’s the video evidence of Trump saying Doctors should check into disinfectants being injected to kill the virus. Going to leave it right here. pic.twitter.com/4gbAZ51bIC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 23, 2020

You know, I gotta say. If Trump wants to inject himself with disinfectant to kill the coronavirus, I'm not going to rush to dissuade him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 24, 2020

it's just clorox. what the hell do you have to lose? it's not like it's clorox or something ... https://t.co/4kGg9etEf8 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) April 24, 2020

but in his defense, my grandmother did make me eat vick's vapor rub when i had a chest cold ... https://t.co/cm5BRQQD0u — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) April 24, 2020

