Donald Trump Faces Backlash From Hollywood For His Solution To Coronavirus

Hollywood News

Donald Trump recently suggested a bizarre solution to Coronavirus. His solution is being slammed by Hollywood celebrities on Twitter. See the tweets here

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump’s solution to Coronavirus is doing rounds on the internet. He is being slammed by netizens for offering a rather bizarre solution to Coronavirus. He suggested this solution during a recent White House Coronavirus task force briefing. Donald Trump suggested that injecting a disinfectant inside one's body can knock out the Coronavirus. Donald Trump's solution to Coronavirus is being slammed by people from all over the internet. 

Also Read | 'We Were Attacked': Donald Trump Adds Wholly New Dimension To Covid Crisis Amid China Heat

Also Read | Harvard Rejects US Relief Aid After President Donald Trump Says 'pay That Money Back'

Doctors have also warned that such injections could prove to be fatal. Donald Trump has previously hyped Malaria medication as a possible treatment for Coronavirus. He is receiving a lot of backlash for his recent comments on social media. Several Hollywood celebrities like Mark Hamill, Alyssa Milano, George Takei, etc. have taken to slam the suggestions by Donald Trump.

Also Read | Donald Trump Instructs US Navy To Destroy Any Iranian Vessel Harassing American Ships

Here is how Hollywood celebrities reacted to Donald Trump’s suggestion.

Also Read | Donald Trump Clarifies: 60-day US Immigration Ban To Halt Green Cards, Not Temporary Visas

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories