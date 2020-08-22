Filmyzilla Leaks Bobby Deol Starrer 'Class Of 83' Post Its Netflix Release

Filmyzilla is an Indian torrent website infamous for sharing films and shows illegally. The pirated website is known to leak films and shows as soon as they premiere on OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Hotstar and Amazon Prime. The website has a massive collection of Bollywood and Hollywood films and television shows. In addition to this Filmyzilla has also leaked many regional movies and web series. However, recently Bollywood fans were shocked to see that the pirated website leaked the Bobby Deol starrer Class of 83. Here is everything you need to know:

Class of 83 movie download on Filmyzilla

Class of 83 is Bollywood actor Bobby Deol’s first venture into the web world. The film was released on Netflix on Friday, August 21. However, within a few hours of the film's release, fans were shocked to see that it was available on the pirated Indian torrent website Filmyzilla.

Recently, the torrent website also leaked Kunal Kemmu starrer Abhay 2. Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz was also leaked on Filmyzilla shortly after its release. Filmyzilla has now provided a Class of 83 movie download link for Bollywood fans on its website. In addition to this, the torrent website already has a huge stack of freshly released films such as Chhapaak, War, Gullyboy, Good News, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and more. Hollywood films such as Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King and John Wick 3 were also recently leaked by Filmyzilla.

Class of 83 on Netflix

Class of 83 on Netflix narrates the story of a policeman named Vijay Singh (Bobby Deol), who has been shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy. Vijay Singh uses this new opportunity to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies in Mumbai. He starts training five lethal assassin policemen to work on his mission. Unfortunately, like all good plans, it seems to be working smoothly for a while, until the fire that he has ignited threatens to burn his own house down.

Class of 83 reviews

According to its IMDb page, Class of 83 is the third collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. The companies have worked together previously on the original series Bard of Blood and Betaal. The film has received 6.7 out of 10 stars on IMDb. Here is what fans on Twitter thought about the film.

Just watched completing class of 83 @thedeol u have done amazing job great story amd great job done by everyone @NetflixIndia @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/TusWMVkVBs — Beingshabzz 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (@coolshalabh2010) August 21, 2020

Ended up watching this. I totally loved it. This film is based on the book "The Class of 83" and tells the story of a hero policeman. @thedeol @iamsrk ❤ pic.twitter.com/80S52jYaOH — Dhanush Ramana (@dhanushramana9) August 21, 2020

#ClassOf83



Short and simple



Time pass watch 👍 pic.twitter.com/TjDsOkY8LY — 𝗡 𝗜 𝗞 𝗛 𝗜 𝗟 👌 ⭐️ 𝗙𝗔𝗡 (@NIKHIL_SUPERFAN) August 21, 2020

Class of 83 Cast

Aside from Bobby Deol, Class of 83 also stars Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Sameer Paranjape. The story of the Bobby Deol starrer is adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book Class of 83: The Punishers of Mumbai Police. It is directed by Atul Sabharwal.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

