'Class Of '83' Releases On Netflix; Fans Praise Bobby Deol's Performance

Class of '83 is a crime flick directed by Atul Sabharwal. It stars Bobby Deol as Dean Vijay Singh in his digital debut. The movie released on Netflix today, on August 21, 2020. Soon after Class of '83 premiered on the OTT platform, viewers have shared their reactions to the film.

Class of '83 audience reviews

Movie Review - Class of 83

Rating - 1.5*/5 ⭐️🌟

Content available on - Netflix



CO83 rides on a thin plot,shoddy execution,old school narration and unsuccessful mixture of 3 classic films,Initial 30 mins GOOD but Overall BORING,will surely get REJECTED verdict#ClassOf83Review pic.twitter.com/7d0vFN1eMb — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 21, 2020

Watched #ClassOf83 ,it started on a good note but slows down a bit at some places

Movie is gripping,few sequences are interesting but the climax fight left u wanting for more

Nonetheless it's a decent movie with short runtime of 95 mins

Bobby Deol & other cast is good.

Rating-3/5 pic.twitter.com/1vPYmxgyNr — ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) August 21, 2020

#ClassOf83 Is a good opportunity lost. Great performances by @soniiannup & #BobbyDeol. Bad background score & a very slow screenplay. Nothing new. Had great expectations from thia one, But I felt bad for the team including the talented new actors. #ClassOf83review — Dr Saif Taji (@drsaiftaji) August 21, 2020

#ClassOf83 has a lot of things that work for individually however do not come together to form an interesting narrative. — Nitin Manoharan (@MNINitin) August 21, 2020

#ClassOf83 has an interesting premise & the film does a commendable job of recreating the early 80s era. #BobbyDeol effortlessly fits into his role of an older, mature and determined cop.

My full #review in th link #Netflix @NetflixIndiahttps://t.co/Z8eckj7iVK — sreeparna sengupta (@sreeparnas) August 21, 2020

@sabharwalatul's #ClassOf83 is easily one of the best cop dramas... Produced by @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @_GauravVerma the @netflix film brilliantly recreates the Mumbai of 83s and marks an emphatic comeback for @thedeol... @soniiannup is solid as well!https://t.co/lrlZIKnKzr — Murtaza Ali Khan 🇮🇳 (@MurtazaCritic) August 21, 2020

#ClassOf83Review: Just watched #ClassOf83 Dean Vijay Singh aka @thedeol is only savior of the film..

Direction is big let down , thin plot, poor execution all these things

Make movie boring. ..

Another disappoinment from @NetflixIndia and @RedChilliesEnt#Netflix#ClassOf83 pic.twitter.com/bkJ8XEbYjZ — maannnuuuu (@maannnuuuuD) August 21, 2020

Just watched #ClassOf83. Movie will take you to a time when 'Mumbai' was 'Bombay'.

Movie is based on old concept of Gangster-Drugs-Underworld destroyed by an Honest Police officer. Sadyly saying, nothing innovative to watch.@RedChilliesEnt @thedeol @sabharwalatul #Class83Review — Purvansh Vaikunthe (@PurvanshVaikun1) August 21, 2020

Class of '83 cast

Bobby Deol stars in the lead role as Vijay Singh, a policeman who is demoted as a dean, in the form of a punishment for his actions. Anup Soni plays Manohar Patkar, along with Joy Sengupta as Raghav Desai and Vishwajeet Pradhan as Mangesh Doiphode. Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape, Ninad Mahajani, Prithvik Pratap, and Bhupendra Jadawat make their debut as five young cadets.

More About Class of '83

Class of '83 is written by Abhijeet Deshpande. It is based on the book The Class of 83 by Hussain Zaidi. The movie is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, marking the third collaboration between Netflix and the production company, following Bard of Blood and Betaal. The cinematography is done by Mario Poljac with editing by Manas Mittal. The music is composed by Viju Shah. The running time of Class of ’83 is 1 hour and 38 minutes. Apart from Hindi, the movie has been dubbed in English, Tamil and Telugu. Subtitles are available in Hindi and English.

