Last Updated:

'Class Of '83' Releases On Netflix; Fans Praise Bobby Deol's Performance

Bobby Deol's performance in Class of '83 released today, on August 21, 2020, on Netflix. Fans have been praising Deol's performance in the lead role.

Written By
Shakir Khan
Bobby Deol

Class of '83 is a crime flick directed by Atul Sabharwal. It stars Bobby Deol as Dean Vijay Singh in his digital debut. The movie released on Netflix today, on August 21, 2020. Soon after Class of '83 premiered on the OTT platform, viewers have shared their reactions to the film.

Also Read | Bobby Deol Is Geared Up To Conduct An ‘exam’ For His Students In New 'Class Of 83' Promo

Class of '83 audience reviews

 

Also Read | Bobby Deol Shares 'Class Of 83' Throwback, Points Out Vanity Van Tag 'Vijay Singh'

Also Read | Class Of 83 Trailer: Bobby Deol Plays A Former Heroic Cop In This Netflix Original; Watch

Class of '83 cast

Bobby Deol stars in the lead role as Vijay Singh, a policeman who is demoted as a dean, in the form of a punishment for his actions. Anup Soni plays Manohar Patkar, along with Joy Sengupta as Raghav Desai and Vishwajeet Pradhan as Mangesh Doiphode. Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape, Ninad Mahajani, Prithvik Pratap, and Bhupendra Jadawat make their debut as five young cadets.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on

More About Class of '83

Class of '83 is written by Abhijeet Deshpande. It is based on the book The Class of 83 by Hussain Zaidi. The movie is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, marking the third collaboration between Netflix and the production company, following Bard of Blood and Betaal. The cinematography is done by Mario Poljac with editing by Manas Mittal. The music is composed by Viju Shah. The running time of Class of ’83 is 1 hour and 38 minutes. Apart from Hindi, the movie has been dubbed in English, Tamil and Telugu. Subtitles are available in Hindi and English.

Also Read | Bobby Deol 'rocks The World' Of An Ardent Fan In 'Class Of '83' Rap Song 'Bad Boy Bobby'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND