Netflix's 'Cuties' Criticised For Provocative Kids Representation, Company Apologises

Netflix has been coursing through troubled waters ever since it debuted the promo art and synopsis for its upcoming film Cuties which is all set to debut on September 9 on the platform. The controversial French film originally titled Mignonnes but has been changed ti Cuties for the global audience. The poster and description of the film released by Netflix showcased eleven-year-olds posing in costumes barring their legs and midriffs which was deemed to be disgusting and sick by netizens around the world. Netflix has now apologised for the artwork they used for the film after a Change.org petition to remove the film in its entirety registered over 127K signature. Though Netflix has apologised for the film's artwork, netizens have been vocal about taking the film down from the streaming platform.

Netflix apologizes for Cuties

We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.

The movie revolves around an eleven-year-old dancer who rebels against her family. The original synopsis of the film stated that the central character of the film 'becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew and starts to explore her feminity. The Change.org petition has deemed the project to be a 'viewing pleasure of pedophiles'. The petition states furthermore that there is no need for adult-themed content for people in the age group of 11.

The provocative dressing of young girls on the poster for Cuties was widely criticised. On the other hand, director Maïmouna Doucouré, in a recent interview with Cieuropa revealed that the film is partly based on her own childhood experiences and claims the film is also synonymous with girls growing up today. The director has deemed the film to be an uncompromised portrayal of an 11-year-old girl who is stuck in a world which imposes a series of dictates on her. The director believes it is very important to not judge the characters in the film but to understand their complexity. The film is currently slated to release in September, it is unsure whether Netflix will pull the film off its release date.

