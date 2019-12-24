First Look: Anil Kapoor Says, 'Malang On My Birthday', Fans Call Him 'forever Young'

As Anil Kapoor turns 63 on December 24, the makers of his next film 'Malang' revealed the first look as police inspector Anjaney Agashe. Anil Kapoor reportedly plays the antagonist in the Mohit Suri directorial. Wearing the uniform and red sunglasses and arms covered with tattoos, Kapoor is here to impress his fans with his charm. Fans call him 'Forever young' after seeing the still.

Malang will release on Valentine's day 2020. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

While I wish @AnilKapoor a fantabulous birthday, I can totally hear this image from @MalangFilm! Keep the unmissable laughter alive, Sir! Happy Birthday. pic.twitter.com/0R5RMMpLX3 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) December 24, 2019

Happy birthday my dearest sir. Can’t wait to see you in this new avatar. https://t.co/7i8IIyoSGO — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 24, 2019

Anil Kapoor was last seen in a comedy film 'Pagalpanti' and also shot for serious drama film 'Malang' right after that. "There are certain people who only do films like these (larger-than-life comedies) and play a certain role. Then they get trapped in that or go in a comfort zone. I keep on jumping from one genre to the other. I thrive in that. So for me it sometimes becomes more difficult.



"I have to put in more efforts, which sometimes people don't understand. 'Oh why are you doing that much?' they say. But I do that because you (other actors) are doing the same every day in every film. Then the audience says 'he's doing it so good', but he's doing good because for 50 years he's been doing the same," Kapoor told PTI.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

