The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

First Look: Anil Kapoor Says, 'Malang On My Birthday', Fans Call Him 'forever Young'

Bollywood News

Malang will release on Valentine's day 2020. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by T-Series and stars Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu & Aditya Roy Kapur.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anil

As Anil Kapoor turns 63 on December 24, the makers of his next film 'Malang' revealed the first look as police inspector Anjaney Agashe. Anil Kapoor reportedly plays the antagonist in the Mohit Suri directorial. Wearing the uniform and red sunglasses and arms covered with tattoos, Kapoor is here to impress his fans with his charm. Fans call him 'Forever young' after seeing the still.

Anil Kapoor's birthday: Wife Sunita wishes him with the sweetest message

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Malang will release on Valentine's day 2020. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

Disha Patani and rest of the Malang cast have a merry time at Anil Kapoor's dinner party

CELEBS WISH HIM

Anil Kapoor was last seen in a comedy film 'Pagalpanti' and also shot for serious drama film 'Malang' right after that. "There are certain people who only do films like these (larger-than-life comedies) and play a certain role. Then they get trapped in that or go in a comfort zone. I keep on jumping from one genre to the other. I thrive in that. So for me it sometimes becomes more difficult.

"I have to put in more efforts, which sometimes people don't understand. 'Oh why are you doing that much?' they say. But I do that because you (other actors) are doing the same every day in every film. Then the audience says 'he's doing it so good', but he's doing good because for 50 years he's been doing the same," Kapoor told PTI.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DHONI NAMED CAPT OF CA'S ODI TEAM
JAMIA VIOLENCE: DELHI HC ORDER
LUCKNOW INTERNET SUSPENDED
DIA MIRZA ON KANGANA'S 'PANGA'
PRIYANKA & RAHUL STOPPED BY UP COPS
DHAWAN SAYS IT IS A FRESH START