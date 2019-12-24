Anil Kapoor's Birthday: Wife Sunita Wishes Him With The Sweetest Message

Anil Kapoor, the evergreen star of Bollywood, is effortlessly stealing the thunder from his young co-stars. The charming actor has turned 63 today and yet looks half of his age. Over four decades and 100 movies, the versatile actor has constantly achieved a loyal fan base and it is his aura that draws a special connection between him and his fans. On the occasion of Anil Kapoor's birthday, fans have showered wishes for him on social media. However, there was one birthday post that made his fans go awe.

Taking to Instagram, his lovely wife Sunita Kapoor posted of picture of him with a sweet caption. She wrote how she cannot spend a day without him and how much she loves him. In the picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen dressed up in formals on a dining table. He is seen drinking something from glass which appears to be wine. The heartfelt caption written by Sunita Kapoor gave fans major relationship goals. Sunita Kapoor also shared a few pictures on her story of the intimate birthday celebration with family and friends.

Check out the pictures here:

What is next in store for Anil Kapoor?

Anil Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in Pagalpanti. He will be next seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Takht. He will also feature in Mohit Suri’s Malang.

