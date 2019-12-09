Five Bollywood Actors Who Tied The Knot With Indian Cricketers

Bollywood and cricket in India that are followed just like a religion. With its own individual fan-base, sometimes the two have come together to give their fans couple goals with the adorable couples. Right from Sharmila Tagore to Anushka Sharma, the cricket meets Bollywood phase has always attracted people. Here are a few Bollywood actors who married Indian cricketers.

Bollywood Actors who married Indian Cricketers

Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma

This is one of the most powerful couples in the industry. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were first linked up by the fans when they were shooting for an FMCG commercial. After that duo was often snapped together by the paparazzi. Kohli has praised his wife’s films on social media a number of times. They tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

Yuvraj Singh – Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh has had his share of Bollywood link rumours with stars like Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta, and Kim Sharma. But it was the British-Mauritian Model Hazel Keech who won his heart. It is reportedly said that Singh tried to woo her for three years just to get her to have coffee with him. Eventually, they became friends on social media and with help from a mutual friend, they finally met after a year and that is when the romance began. The couple is not happily married.

Harbhajan Singh – Geeta Basra

When Harbhajan Singh watched Geeta Basra dance on the song Woh Ajnabee from The Train, he fell in love with her. It took Basra 10 months to say yes to meet the love-struck Singh. She has appeared in a lot of Hindi and Punjabi films. The couple got married on October 29, 2015, and have a three-year-old daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha.

Zaheer Khan – Sagarika Ghatge

Sagarika Ghatge is a Marathi film actor who is famously known for her role from the Bollywood film Chak De India. The star made her appearance with beau Zaheer Khan at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding. Soon, rumours of the duo being together sparked up in the media. Announcing their engagement on April 24, 2019, the couple put an end to the rumours and tied the knot on November 23, 2019.

Mansoor Ali Khan – Sharmila Tagore

A sweet love story with a royal touch, the roots of Bollywood meets Cricket have been fan favourite for a long time. Sharmila Tagore, who ruled the industry in the 60s and the 70s fell in love with the Pataudi Prince Mansoor Ali Khan who was the captain of the Indian cricket team then. The cricket legend tried his best to woo her with roses and cards. The couple got married in a fairy tale wedding.

