Virat Kohli Just 25 Runs Away From Big T20I Milestone; Here's What It Is

Virat Kohli who was rested for the previous T20I series against Bangladesh made a stellar comeback to the shortest format in the previous match against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, He led anchored India's run chase and helped them chase down a huge total of 208 as the hosts registered a six-wicket win. He had narrowly missed out on scoring his maiden T20I ton but he still has got a couple of more opportunities. However, the Indian skipper can still achieve a massive milestone in the game's shortest format in the 2nd T20I.

READ: Kevin Pietersen fires one-word-question at UK PM Boris Johnson's efforts towards Football

Kohli on the verge of achieving a massive milestone

Virat Kohli is just 25 runs away from becoming the first Indian player to complete 1000 runs at home in T20I cricket. He is currently at 975. Meanwhile, he will become the third player in the history of the shortest format of the game after the New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro who have scored 1430 and 1000 runs respectively. At the same time, Kohli who had won two consecutive Player of the Tournament awards in the ICC World T20 2014, as well as 2016, also has the opportunity to surpass his deputy and become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Kohli ( 2,544) is just three runs behind Rohit (2,547).

READ: Shane Warne reveals payout from IPL 1 when he 'captained, coached & ran' RR

The 'Last Man Standing'

Chasing a huge total of 208, Kohli began slowly but then went berserk as he got set at the crease. After KL Rahul (62) was dismissed, the Indian skipper took the initiative and kept the scoreboard ticking. He anchored the run chase well as he took the attack to the West Indian bowlers. Virat's efforts paid off as he took the Men In Blue past the finish line with eight balls to spare. The batting superstar remained unbeaten on a 50-ball 94 at a strike rate of 188 which included six boundaries and the same number of maximums. The 'Chasemaster' also hit the winning runs when he dispatched Kesrick Williams into the stands. Virat Kohli was also adjudged Man of the Match for his outstanding as well as an entertaining knock. He will once again aim to make his bat do the talking in Thiruvananthapuram as the hosts look to seal the series on Sunday.

READ: 8 years on, number of boundaries in Virender Sehwag's 219 vs Windies will still shock you

READ: Graeme Smith to become South Africa's director of cricket as crisis goes on