2019 Bollywood Movies: Best Of All The Historic Dramas Of The Year

As much as entertainment and action films win hearts at the box-office, the audience also loves watching historic dramas on the silver screen. It is an amazing feeling to go back to the ancient period setting and relive the story. Films like these keep the audience in touch with their history while adding a twist of entertainment to it. Here are a few of the best historic dramas of 2019.

Historic dramas of Bollywood of the year 2019

Panipat

Set in 18th century India, Panipat is a war drama based on the Third Battle of Panipat. The film follows the story of Sadashivrao Bhau who is the commander in chief of the Maratha Army who leads them in the battle against Ahmad Shah Abdali, the king of Afghanistan. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film stars Arjun Kapoor who essays the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, Kriti Sanon who plays his wife Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt who portrays the character of the antagonist, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Kesari

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film also stars Edward Sonnenblick and Mark Bennington. The film retells the tale of the Battle of Saragarhi. The story is set in 1897 when a team of just 21 soldiers fought against the Afghan army of about 10000 men. The story of the battle is considered to be one of the most inspiring tales of human valour and bravery, not only in India but also globally. The film is a fitting tribute to the story of the Sikh soldiers and is a compelling war drama that combines strong emotions with engaging action sequences.

Manikarnika

Directed by Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the film stars Kangana Ranaut, Atul Kulkarni and Jisshu Sengupta in the lead roles. It is an epic war drama that follows the story of the Queen of Jhansi. It is a biopic based on the life of Rani Laxmibai who waged a war against East India Company. It follows her journey as a kid through becoming the Queen of Jhansi and eventually turning into a Warrior Queen.

