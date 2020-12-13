Fourth Digital Protest For Sushant: Shekhar Suman, Shweta Singh Kirti, & Others Join

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, actor Shekhar Suman and Koena Mitra took to their Twitter handle to remember the late actor as it will be six months on December 14 since his death. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

To mark six months and to fight for justice, Shweta urged the fans to take an oath for Sushant — a pledge to stay united and fight for the truth. Sushant's family friend Smita Parik also wrote, "#Oath4SSR a digital campaign to show our unity once again ssrians let’s participate with our full heart and energy and show our solidarity we still are waiting for the closure."

She further wrote, "United only we will win this war against the system! Let’s finish what we started #Oath4SSR this 14th December do share this and show our solidarity. Six months and this silence? Thanks to all for joining these huge protests #Oath4SSR #FourthDigitalProtest4SSR millions still waiting for answers we are still waiting to see the culprits behind ! United let’s roar once again."

Shekhar Suman also came in to support the digital campaign. For fans, friends, and family of Sushant Singh Rajput, it has been a difficult journey since June. Many have organised tributes, protests, and events to deal with the pain. Many are unhappy with the pace with which the case is leading and have been venting out at the investigating agencies probing his death.

#Oath4SSR on 14th Dec, Let’s pledge to stay and united and fight for justice until we know the whole truth. 🙏❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/Id6KHwqi2R — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 12, 2020

Please feel free to participate in both the campaigns #Oath4SSR #FourthDigitalProtest4SSR on 14th Dec. For first half of the day use the hashtag #FourthDigitalProtest4SSR and for latter half of the day use the hashtag #Oath4SSR 🙏 Much love ❤️ — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 13, 2020

https://t.co/Bbh8Tq0oua wd be exactly half a year since SSR left dis world and yet we await d final verdict.Who r the culprits?N why r we all still crying 4 justice?Is there any hope left?Tom.let's each one of us unitedly raise our voices.#SSRDigitalProtest — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 13, 2020

This is an appeal to all the news channels,newsprint,social media activists,to revisit Sushant's case tomorrow and demand for justice bcoz "Justice delayed is justice denied".The case needs a https://t.co/8cdOHtZvuf's bin 6 Months.#SSRDigitalProtestTomorrow — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 13, 2020

Whoever stands with @itsSSR and fights for his justice is part of us more the better ,, we all r here for waking up the system nd to get justice for our sushant who deserved a good happy life to be able to fulfill his dreams ,he is beyond any me myself and I https://t.co/2JnnPgJ7zo — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) December 13, 2020

Post a Picture or Video wearing Orange Cloth/Scarf/Dupatta/band/bindi holding a placard with the hashtag that will be shared tomorrow. Also there will a Candle March at Rajiv Chowk,Delhi on 14th Dec !Embrace yourself for maha Andolan.#FourthDigitalProtest4SSR pic.twitter.com/yzlCF8DtRe — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) December 12, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. His death is set to complete six months. The CBI, which took over the case in August, is still yet to submit a report of its probe or a status update.

The Enforcement Directorate had questioned prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others, but there has been no major development from their end. The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea and others for alleged involvement with a drug cartel, but they too have been granted bail.

