Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares his ambitious plans in IG post, calls him 'real hero'

Sushant Singh Rajput was not just one of the most successful stars of the decade, but was also known for his intelligence and ambitious ventures. Apart from plans to set up technology-based ventures and plans to go to Hollywood, the late actor wished to do something for women entrepreneurs and children. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently shared how he wished to create a environment for ‘improved’ education for kids.

Sushant's sister remembers his post

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared his post from April 2019. In that, the Chhichhore star wrote about his ‘dream’ to create an environment where kids of India and even abroad could get ‘improved and relevant education’ and ways to acquire any skills for ‘free.’

He shared that one needed ‘right intentions’, ‘working knowledge of chaos and game theories’ and 'non-zero sum structures that bio-mimic' for the success of this.

Sushant added that it was about time 'convergence', that was gaining prominence across the globe, was acknowledged here too. He believed that it would make youth 'competent and happy now’. The actor also shared that learning more would help in reducing the time to learn, and urged everyone to kickstart it as it was ‘about time.’

Sharing the post, Shweta called him as a ‘real hero’ with ‘beautiful vision’ and added 'Sushant forever.'

Previously, many other plans or initiatives of Sushant had become a talking point. This included Sushant sending kids to NASA, collaborating with NITI Aayog for women entrepreneurs and more.

Among those that remained unfulfilled included some of those from his ‘50 dreams’ list, an Artificial Intelligence-based ventures, that he launched and plans to venture into Hollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. His death is set to complete six months. The CBI, that took over the case in August, is still yet to submit a report of its probe or a status update.

The Enforcement Directorate had questioned prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others, but there has been no major development from their end. The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea and others for alleged involvementwith a drug cartel, but they too have been granted bail.

