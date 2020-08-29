B'wood's Tribute To Chadwick Boseman To Ranvir's 'PMC' Remark; Here's What Happened Today

From Bollywood celebrities’ tribute to Chadwick Boseman to Anushka Sharma’s celebration with RCB members, a lot has gone down today in the Bollywood industry. Take a look at some Bollywood news highlights from today.

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman's Death: Know About The Actor's Movies, Humanitarian Work And More

Sara Ali Khan attends a wedding

Recently, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and her mother, actor Amrita Singh attended the Mehendi ceremony of J P Dutta and Bindiya Goswami’s daughter Nidhi. A fan shared the pictures from the event on Instagram, which features Sara Ali Khan posing with the bride and her family. While Amrita Singh kept it casual in a printed Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan opted for a fuchsia pink Salvaar Kameez. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Says, 'If Not For Goonda Mentalism, He Would've Been Alive'

Anushka celebrates pregnancy with RCB squad

Post their pregnancy announcement, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently made it to the news, when they celebrated it with Kohli’s teammates from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad in Dubai. A fan shared the video on Twitter, which features Anushka and Virat feeding each other cakes, while the attendees celebrate the moment by clapping. Watch the video here:

Ranvir Shorey stands up for PMC Bank depositors

Expressing his concern over the depositors of the PMC Bank scam, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey, took to his Twitter handle to shed light on the situation of PMC bank’s depositors. The actor retweeted a comment posted by a Twitter user, in which he mentioned that ‘dying depositors’ of the bank cannot afford medicines and can't pay fees of their children. Take a look at Ranvir's response:

Bollywood actors mourn Chadwick’s demise:

In a shocking turn of events, Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, famous for his role as King T’Challa from Black Panther, passed away at the age of 43. Chadwick passed away after a four-year-long battle with the Colon Cancer disease. Soon after the actor’s demise, Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Varun Dhawan paid their tributes to the late star. Take a look:

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman's Death: Know About The Actor's Movies, Humanitarian Work And More

Sushant Singh Rajput's family speak about 'Goondamentalism'

Recently, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family took to their Twitter handle to clarify that their fight is against the 'Goondamentalism', which they described as the 'toxic sub-culture of maligning the victim, treating complainants with contempt and hobnobbing with #criminals, killers and #drug dealers for illicit gain'. More so, the actor's family also wrote that Sushant Singh Rajput would have been alive if he had not fallen prey to 'Goondamentalism'. Take a look.

Our fight is against #Goondamentalism - the toxic sub-culture of maligning the victim, treating complainants with contempt and hobnobbing with #criminals, killers and #drug dealers for illicit gain. Had it not been so #SushantSinghRajput would had been alive. #Unitedforjustice pic.twitter.com/HvefsJujV3 — United For Justice (@sushantf3) August 29, 2020

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Says, 'If Not For Goonda Mentalism, He Would've Been Alive'

(Image credits: Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.