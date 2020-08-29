Sushant Singh Rajput's family says, 'If not for goonda mentalism, he would've been alive'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has been battling for justice after the actor’s death. Waiting for over a month before finally approaching the police, the case has made headway since then. Amid the controversies around the investigation by Mumbai Police, and the ongoing probe by three agencies, the family wrote that their fight was against the ‘goon’ mentalism.

Sushant’s family on fight for justice

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on their recently announced Twitter account stated that their fight was against #Goondamentalism, which they described as a ‘toxic sub-culture’ of maligning the victim, treating the complainants with ‘contempt’ and hobnobbing with the ‘criminals, killers and drug dealers’ for 'illicit gain.' The family wrote that Sushant Singh Rajput ‘would’ve been alive’ if he had not fallen to a victim to this.

Sushant’s family has been vocal in their statements amid the investigation. The Chhichhore star’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti had lashed out at prime accused Rhea Chakraborty’s recent interview to a news channel. She had fumed at Rhea’s statements that Sushant did not get along with his family, and about him being claustrophic.

SSR’s father had also minced no words in stating that Rhea used to poison him, after leak of chats between Rhea and talent manager Jaya Saha about mixing a substance allegedly into Sushant’ drink.

Meanwhile, Rhea is being questioned by the CBI for the second consecutive day at the DRDO guesthouse. Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda and other key accused are also being questioned. This is apart from the ED and NCB probing the financial and narcotics angles of the case.

