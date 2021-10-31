From Lara Dutta To Kishori Shahane, Here Are The Actors Who Played Indira Gandhi On Screen

India’s only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was one of the great leaders this country has seen. The Congress leader, who undertook various reforms to change the face of India on a global stage, was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. The leader's aura has been recreated in several Bollywood films, with actors like Lara Dutta, Suchitra Sen and Supriya Vinod, among others, charming their way as Indira Gandhi. On her death anniversary, today, take a look at the actors who played the 'Iron Lady' on screen.

Actors who played Indira Gandhi on screen

Lara Dutta - Bell Bottom

Dutta surprised her fans with her Indira Gandhi avatar, which went on to become one of the most acclaimed roles of her career. Donning heavy prosthetics to look believable, she defined playing the leader as the 'biggest challenging roles' she has ever essayed. Her performance became one of the key highlights of the film's raging success.

Kishori Shahane - PM Narendra Modi

Having essayed roles in films like Pyar Ka Devta, Bomb Blast, Pyaar Mein Twist, Superstar, Mohenjo Daro, Kishori's stint in Vivek Oberoi-led biopic of PM Narendra Modi was commendable. Despite Oberoi's lead role as the PM, Shahane managed to grab eyeballs with her powerful portrayal. "Honoured to be playing the role of such a great force", she mentioned on her social media.

Flora Jacob - Raid and Thalaivi

She first appeared as the Iron Lady in Raj Kumar Gupta’s 2018 film Raid, which had Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz in lead roles. She then shared screen space with Kangana Ranaut, who played the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the film Thalaivi. Garnering praises for both her stints, she will now be seen in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam.

Avantika Akerkar - Thackeray

​​​​​​​Debuting with Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Noor in 2017, her uncanny resemblance to the leader landed her a role in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer in 2019.

Supriya Vinod- Indu Sarkar

​​​​​​​Madhur Bhandarkar’s political drama Indu Sarkar showcased the events of the emergency period of India in 1975, with Vinod starring as the leader. Made her acting debut with Kucch To Hai, she was seen alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh as the late Sanjay Gandhi.

Meanwhile, actors Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan will also be seen essaying the leader in their upcoming films.

