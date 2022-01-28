From Mouni Roy To Katrina Kaif: Bollywood Brides Affirming Their Love For Customised Veils

With the wedding season in full swing, there have been several Bollywood stars who are getting hitched to their respective partners. With actor Mouni Roy getting married to beau Suraj Nambiar, fans have been revisiting gorgeous customised bridal outfits of various celebrities who had tied the knot in the past.

From Mouni Roy to Deepika Padukone, the celebrities opted for amazing customised bridal outfits as per their customs. They grabbed the attention of the fans after their traditional wear started surfacing on social media. From customised bridal veils to kalires, here’s how Bollywood stars are impressed with their outfits.

Mouni Roy

Paying ode to Suraj Nambiar’s Malayali roots, actor Mouni Roy made for a stunning South Indian bride in a white silk saree. Her wedding drape featured a traditional red and golden border, exuding a regal appeal. Mouni completed her wedding look with an array of heavy temple jewellery. For her traditional Bengali wedding at night, Mouni ditched the pastel colours and embraced a traditional Bengali bridal look in a quintessential red lehenga. The border of her veil was also embroidered with "Aayushmati Bhava".

Deepika Padukone

For her Konkani wedding, Deepika went with a traditional South Indian bridal look. She looked elegant in dull gold and red Kanjeevaram saree which was gifted to her by her mother from House of Angadi, Bangalore, which she paired with a Sabyasachi silk dupatta.

For her Sindhi wedding, the two coordinated in red Sabyasachi outfits. The actress was dressed head-to-toe in Sabyasachi while donning a heavily embroidered lehenga with a matching dupatta. The dupatta had Hindu Mantra "Sada Saubhagyawati Bhava" embroidered over it. As for her jewellery the actress went all out, she opted for heavy kundan jewellery with a maang tikka and Nath. She can also be seen wearing a red chooda and kalire latkans.

Patralekhaa

For her wedding with actor Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa opted to wear a beautiful red Sabyasachi saree which she teamed with a red dupatta as a veil. Her embroidered dupatta had a beautiful message written in Bengali along the border which reads, “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye somorpan korilam (I surrender my heartfelt love to you).” She accessorised her look with a stone-studded matha matti, a heavy choker, and an earring set.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s red bridal Sabyasachi lehenga was draped with a custom-made veil that paid homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots. The red tulle number was handmade with kiran in hand-beaten electroplated gold which made for the detailed border along. The bride's kaleera's were custom designed by Rahul Luthra and made by Mrinalini Chandra for her wedding. Her gold accessories featured bespoke bird charms with custom messages on them by Katrina herself.