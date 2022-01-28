Mouni Roy Looks Regal In Red At Her Bengali Wedding With Suraj Nambiar; See Pics

Bollywood and TV star Mouni Roy has finally tied the not with her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar. The actor exchanged her wedding vows with Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in a Malayali ceremony. Later, in the evening, the couple got married as per Bengali rituals. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar looked nothing but regal in their Bengali wedding. While Mouni Roy hails from Bengal and Suraj Nambiar is a Malayali, the couple tied the knot as per both rituals. Here is what Mouni Roy wore in her Bengali wedding and the hidden meaning behind her eye-catching veil.

Mouni Roy chose perfectly colour coordinated outfits for every function of her wedding. The actor looked gorgeous in her white coloured Haldi outfit, yellow lehenga in Mehendi and traditional saree in morning wedding. Now, fans cannot stop gushing over the actor's beautiful Bengali wedding outfit.

Mouni Roy chose to wear a red wedding lehenga designed by none other than, celeb's favourite wedding outfit designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The bridal lehenga surely suited Mouni Roy's personality on her big day. She wore a classic red coloured Sabyasachi lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders. She paired her outfit with a classic veil, which surely was the highlight of her entire ensemble. She accessories her look with jewellery designed by Anmol Jewellers. The Gold star was styled by Rishika Devnani.

Details about Mouni Roy wedding veil

Mouni Roy followed the tradition of wearing a wedding veil with an inscribed Sanskrit phrase on her Bengali wedding. The actor seemingly took cues from Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Patralekhaa. Like the other two actors, Mouni Roy's veil's border had the Sanskrit words "Aayushmati Bhava" inscribed in Golden. Ayushmati Bhava means being blessed in Sanskrit. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had the Sanskrit phrase "Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava" written on her veil. Patralekhaa got a special veil designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, that had a Bengali verse, "Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somorpon korilam." (I give to you my soul filled with love.)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in the presence of their close family and friends. The couple will reportedly also have a Sangeet ceremony. The two were planning to throw a reception in Mumbai, which they had to cancel due to increasing COIVD-19 cases.

Image: Instagram/@obsessyyhuex