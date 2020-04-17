From Nia Sharma To Anushka Sharma, Here Are The Celebs Who Nailed Androgynous Fashion

Several actors in Bollywood have expressed gender-neutrality in their fashion choices with their androgynous looks. For the uninitiated, androgyny is the combination of masculine and feminine characteristics. Androgyny is equivocal and has many forms. It can be expressed in regard to sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. Let's take a look at the celebrities rocking androgynous looks.

Also read: Nia Sharma And Other Indian Television Actors Who Slayed In Green Ethnic Outfits; See Pics

Nia Sharma

In this photo, Nia Sharma looks vibrant and classy in her messy look. The TV actor is always on top of her style game. She also inspired her fans with her distinctive looks. Check out more actors below.

Also read: Anushka Sharma Shares Powerful Poetry On Earth And 'humans In Cages' Amid Lockdown

Deepika Padukone

In this look, Deepika has gone all back. The actor is also known for embracing gender neutrality with her fashion choices. Deepika always serves her sharpest looks to her fans and followers on Instagram. The actor is married to Ranveer Singh, who is also quite popular for switching up his style and experimenting with his wardrobe.

Alia Bhatt

In this look, Alia can be seen rocking an androgynous look. The actor blends the masculine and feminine traits well and gives us the best of both worlds. Check out more photos of the actors.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is arguable the most distinctive actor when it comes to fashion. The actor is known for his remarkable fashion sense. Often he is seen rocking androgyny in its purest form.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma often rocks neutral looks. The actor is quite popular for her androgynous style which is imbued with glamour. She looks sharp in the above photo as well and never fails to serve her best looks.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.