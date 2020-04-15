Anushka Sharma Shares Powerful Poetry On Earth And 'humans In Cages' Amid Lockdown

Anushka Sharma on Wednesday went on to express her thoughts and feelings about the given condition as she shared a bunch of stories on her Instagram handle. The actor shared a few pictures of the wildlife animals in a cage feeling lonely. The pictures shared by Anushka Sharma are sure to make your heart melt seeing these caged animals sad and depressed. Along with the post that she shared, Anushka also went on to write “So, you’re tired of isolation?” Check out Anushka Sharma's Instagram post below.

Along with sharing the pictures of these animals, Anushka Sharma also went on to share beautiful poetry that is written by Haroon Rashid. The poetry talks about how the places around the world are empty, how people cannot step out having to meet their friends, also how the world continues its life and puts humans in cages. Anushka Sharma shared this post by quoting a line from the poetry, "You’re my guests NOT my masters.” And said “Love, Earth.” Check out her post below.

Anushka Sharma has been sharing several posts on making fans aware of the ongoing pandemic. She has been urging fans to say indoors and stay safe and also advised them to spend time with their loved ones. Here are some of Anushka Sharma’s posts on Instagram where she has been making fans aware of the situation. See below.

