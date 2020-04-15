Nia Sharma And Other Indian Television Actors Who Slayed In Green Ethnic Outfits; See Pics

The first thing people notice in celebrities is fashion. They are always the ones starting new trends, and no matter how quirky that trend is, their fans always love to follow suit. As millions of fans look up to these celebrities for fashion inspiration, they always try to up their fashion game whenever they step out in public. For instance, here are some Indian television actors who are slaying in charming, green, ethnic outfits-

Indian television actors in green ethnic outfits

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a popular television actor, known best for her role in Naagin. She has been regarded as one of the top paid celebrities in the Indian TV industry and apart from acting, she is also known for her glamorous posts on her official Instagram handle. In this picture, Nia Sharma is seen wearing a two-piece traditional outfit. The blouse is off-shoulder and multi-coloured, with a high-waist green skirt. She has worn long earrings and left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. She has applied nude makeup. Nia's look is perfect for an outdoorsy family event or celebration.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry. She was majorly known for playing the character of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus's Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She has even been the winner of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. She is seen wearing a dark green silk saree, with frill borders. She has worn a green blouse with green shimmery work all over it. Divyanka has worn long earrings and left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. She has applied nude makeup.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is a well-known face in the Indian acting industry. She was a contestant and first runner-up in the reality show Bigg Boss 8. Along with being a versatile actor, Karishma Tanna is also known for her fashion sense. In this picture, Karishma has worn a baby-green three-piece ethnic outfit. She has worn a green sleeveless flowing kurta, with leggings and a baby-purple dupatta. She has worn long earrings and silver metallic colour heels. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and has applied nude makeup. We are in awe of her jewellery and style.

