From Ranbir Kapoor To Madhuri Dixit: Here's A List Of B'wood Actors Making Digital Debut

The incredible reach of online streaming platforms has gotten millions across the globe hooked to their screens at the comfort of their home. With top-notch actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpai, Sushmita Sen and many more have already made their debut in the digital space, there are a few fan-favourites who will soon be seen on OTT platforms. Right from Shahid Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit, here's a list of Bollywood actors' digital debuts to look out for.

Bollywood actors' OTT debut to look out for

Shahid Kapoor

The Kabir Singh actor will soon collaborate with The Family Man filmmakers, Raj and DK. The untitled show is said to be an action thriller that will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The film will also see Rashi Khanna in the lead opposite Shahid Kapoor. The actor has already begun shooting for the upcoming project.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit will soon make her OTT debut with her upcoming web series, Finding Anamika. The series will make Dixit's reunion with Sanjay Kapoor after almost 20 years. The duo shared the screen together in the 1997 film Mohabbat. The series will revolve around the disappearance of a global superstar and the police and her family's efforts to track her down. The show will also feature Muskkaan Jafari, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran and Suhasini Muley.

Juhi Chawla

On the occasion of Women's Day, Amazon Prime Video took the opportunity to announce its upcoming series starring Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. Tentatively titled Hush Hush, the show will have an all-women cast and crew. The show will also feature Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami. The show is touted to be a thriller drama.

Ranbir Kapoor

The fan-favourite actor will reportedly enter the world of OTT with an Eros Now anthology series titled Aisa Waisa Pyaar. As per media statements, the anthology will focus on different shades of love. The series will include four different love stories that will come together in a unique pattern as the narrative continues.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is all set to collaborate with Bear Grylls. The duo will work together on an action-adventure series. Reports mention that the Gully Boy actor will be part of the non-fiction series that rides on a 'unique concept'. They also mention that Singh will be seen performing some 'life-threatening stunts'.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha announced the wrap-up of her debut OTT series earlier this year. She will be making her debut with the web series, Fallen, which is the tentative title of the show. The Dabangg actor wrote, "Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness!" She had earlier revealed her first look from the show and donned a police uniform in it, giving fans a hint of what the show's about. This will be the first time, Sonakshi will play the role of a cop on screen. Starring Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah alongside Sonakshi, the show will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is gearing up to take on the role of a cop in Disney+ Hotstar’s Rudra The Edge of Darkness. The actor shared his first look from the show and called it 'the crime thriller of the year'. He also wrote, "this one’s going to be killer".

(Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor, @shahidkapoor, @madhuridixitnene)