From Saransh To Ghost, Anupam Kher Set To Feature In 535th Film In Career Spanning 39 Yrs

Anupam Kher will be seen sharing the screen with Jayaram and Shiva Rajkumar in the Kannada movie titled Ghost. The actor shared this news on his social media handle and also dropped a video of him walking with Shiva Rajkumar in style toward the camera.

Anupam Kher captioned the post, "Happy to ANNOUNCE that My 535th project is a Kannada film #GHOST with the great #ShivaRajkumar directed by #Srini and produced by #SandeshProductions. Jai Ho! My 535th film Srini directed "Ghost" with Karnataka Emperor Shivaraj Kumar in the production of Sandesh Productions. Let your love and wishes be there."

After The Kashmir Files actor shared the clip, one fan commented, "So nice to see you write in Kannada sir. May this and all your future projects be successful. Jai Karnataka! Jai Hind!." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Really honor to see you in our industry sir all the best."

Anupam Kher Upcomning Projects

Apart from the film Ghost, Anupam Kher will be seen in Ravi Teja's next film Tiger Nageswara Rao. It is a period film which is set in the 70s and is based on the real life incidents of a notorious thief. Tiger Nageswara Rao is directed and written by Vamsee, while the film is produced by the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner. The film is all set to hit the screens on October 20 and will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages.

Gayathri Bharadwaj and Nupur Sanon will play the main leads alongside Ravi Teja. While Anupam Kher has a special role in this film, he will also be seen in the film The Vaccine War by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and in the film Emergency opposite Kangana Ranaut.