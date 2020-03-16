From Urvashi Rautela To Hina Khan, Actors Who Know How To Style A Pantsuit

There are several popular Bollywood actors who have rocked pantsuits on various occasions, including photoshoots and promotions. Some of these actors like Urvashi Rautela, Hina Khan, Sonam Kapoor and several others have posted their pictures in pantsuits on their Instagram. These stylish actors have also inspired their fans to step up their fashion game.

Urvashi Rautela's photos on Instagram prove that the actor is capable of influencing her 23 million followers on Instagram. These actors never fail to serve their impeccable looks to their fans and followers. From Urvashi Rautela to Hina Khan, let's take a look at the actors who rocked the white pantsuit look.

In this white pantsuit look, Hina Khan is serving her flawless side profile. The actor has always inspired her fans on Instagram with her distinctive style. Check out more photos from other actors in a pantsuit.

In this picture, Urvashi looks sharp in the blue blazer which she paired up with a shimmery crop top and blue trousers. The actor looks stunning in high heels. Her make up game is always on point.

In this look, Sonam Kapoor is rocking a black pantsuit with an intricate design. The actor has always been a fashion icon and fans have always looked up to her. Sonam looks elegant as well as bold in this one.

In this look, Shraddha Kapoor is rocking a teal-coloured pantsuit. Shraddha Kapoor has worked in the film industry for almost a decade now and is already popular for her stunning style, which is evident in this look. The high heels and hairstyle look certainly stylish here.

