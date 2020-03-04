Paris Fashion Week: From Sculpted Purses To Tassle Fun, Here's A Round-up From Day 6

The Paris Fashion Week Day 6 was packed with animal prints and some great high fashion. The Paris Fashion Week is thriving forward despite all the news of coronavirus along with the unpredictable weather in Paris. These outfits were by big names in fashion as the models flaunted their creations on the ramp.

Ecology And Kinetic Styles Grace Paris Fashion Week Shows

Here are some top Paris Fashion Week Day 6 Looks

The outfits by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

These outfits were a part of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week Day 6 fashion. As the models walked out in Pierpaolo Piccioli, Billie Eilish's music played. The fashion included some crisp leather suits and capes along with leather flowers sculpted purses.

Waight-Keller for Givenchy

Drinks were served as models for Givenchy walked out on the ramp. The couture had some flowing dresses along with jackets and capes. It also had a mix of square-dot prints as well as tassels.

Chitose Abe for Sacai

Chitose Abe went for some creative pieces that had flowing trains, long, and puffer-dresses oversized bomber jackets. There were also silk-mesh dresses with over-wide waistlines. These dresses gave some space and out-worldy feelings.

