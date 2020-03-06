The Debate
Shraddha Kapoor Gives Us Major Boss-lady Vibes With Her Green Pantsuit; See Pics

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor is a talented Bollywood diva, who has impeccable taste in fashion. Take a look at some Shraddha Kappor's photo in a stunning green-pantsuit.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is unarguably one of the most sought after names in Bollywood. The Bollywood diva is currently in a good space and her latest release 'Baaghi 3' has hit the silver screens on Friday (March 6). This is the second time Shraddha Kapoor has collaborated with Tiger Shroff in a feature film. Baaghi 3 is helmed by director Ahmed Khan and had a lot of buzz and anticipation around it since its inception.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Shraddha Kapoor is a dedicated performer who always impressed the audiences with her passion for acting. Her past few films have worked exceptionally well at the box-office, making Shraddha a bankable superstar. Apart from her work, Shraddha Kapoor's taste is fashion too has been highly lauded by her admirers. During the promotions of Baaghi 3 with her co-star Tiger, Shraddha Kapoor wore a stunning green pantsuit and the stunning actor nailed the look like no other. Take a look:

When Shraddha Kapoor gave us major boss-lady vibes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

The Aashiqui 2 actor sure slays this pantsuit look. Shraddha Kapoor wore this nifty green pantsuit at a promotional event in Dubai for her film Baaghi 3. She posed with her friend and dapper co-actor Tiger Shroff. Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise, the first thing of which released in the year 2016. 

A post shared by N A M R A T A (@namdeepak) on

Source: Namrata Instagram 

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's sizzling onscreen chemistry has been the talk of the town, ever since the film's trailer dropped. In this photo, Shraddha looks drop-dead gorgeous.  Her green pantsuit styled by Namrata, make her look simply breathtaking. Shraddha Kapoor opted for a sleek straight hairdo with a middle parting. For footwear, Shraddha chose to wear white strappy stilettos. 

A post shared by Ishani Vasisht 🦂 (@ishanivasisht) on

Source: Ishani Vasisht Instagram 

But what truly impressed us is the way Shraddha accessorised her overall look with contemporary heart-shaped golden earnings. The Street Dancer 3D actor opted for subtle makeup with highlighted cheekbones and her statement pink lips. Shraddha Kapoor's black winged eyeliner accentuated her pantsuit look to a great extent. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishani Vasisht 🦂 (@ishanivasisht) on

Source: Ishani Vasisht Instagram 

 

 

