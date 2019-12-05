Frozen 2 Stands Strong At The Box Office On Day 13, Marches Towards $1 Billion-club

Frozen 2 has been raking in great numbers. The weekend collection of the movie is reported to be $249.2 million. This has increased the total collection of the movie to $738.6 million. Frozen 2 collected a total of USD 124 million on its second weekend at the box office. The animated film is the sequel to the 2013 movie, Frozen. Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing film over Thanksgiving weekend. The movie, on the fifth day, garnered a total of $124 million. It is after 2013 that a movie has had such a successful Thanksgiving weekend. The previous film was Hunger Games: Catching Fire that released in 2013. The film features Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth in lead roles.

Frozen 2 box office collection

In the US and Canada, Frozen 2 reportedly collected a total of $287.6 million in 10 days. The movie also collected a total of $451 million in 12 days, as added by the reports. It seems that Frozen 2 is all set to enter the $1 billion club as the movie is already beating its predecessor in 11 territories including India and China. If that happens, the movie will also become the sixth Disney film to enter the billion-dollar club.

Reports suggest that Frozen 2 bought in an estimated $85.2 million over the weekend in the US and Canada and the remaining $164 million came from the other 45 markets. This figure also includes the earnings from opening weekends in Russia, Italy, and Australia. The biggest international box office collections for Frozen 2 are in China ($90 million), South Korea ($61.2 million), and Japan ($38.3 million).

In India, Frozen 2 collected a total of Rs 40 crores in India in the first 10 days, as mentioned in the reports. The movie reportedly became the highest-grossing movie in Indonesia, the Philippines making more than $6 million in both countries.

The film is proving to be a tough competition to the John Abraham starrer Pagalpanti at the box office

The previous films were Avengers: Endgame which had garnered $2.8 billion, The Lion King which had collected $1.66 billion, Captain Marvel which had minted $1.13 billion, Toy Story 4 which secured $1.07 million and finally Aladdin which had amassed $1.05 billion. When it comes to the domestic collections of the film in India, it is giving a tough competition to the Bollywood releases. The film reportedly garnered Rs. 35.56 crore at the box office on Monday. John Abraham and Arshad Warsi starrer Pagalpanti is trying hard to retain its hold at the box office owing to the massive success of Frozen 2.

