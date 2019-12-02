Disney's 'Frozen 2' Warms Up Thanksgiving Box Office; Rakes In $85.2M

Frozen 2 is currently enjoying complete domination at the global box office as the Disney movie was able to generate $85.2 million over the Thanksgiving weekend and record-setting $123.7 million over the five-day holiday frame. The movie has reportedly also crossed the previous Thanksgiving benchmark held by 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and its $109 million records set between the Wednesday and Sunday holidays. The sequel of the 2013 hit has broken several box-office records.

Frozen 2 is one of the most successful sequels at the box-office. Other promising sequels like Terminator: Dark Fate, Charlie’s Angels, Doctor Sleep all tanked at the box-office. Frozen 2 earned $23.779 million in its domestic markets on Wednesday and its six-day total ticket sales amount to $187.9 million in the US market. Frozen 2’s global box-office collection is at $517 million. Frozen 2 is the sequel of the 2013 hit film Frozen, starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff who are all reprising their roles after six years. Frozen 2 also marks the return of the director duo Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The return of the lead cast and the directors is considered to be a major contributing factor to the film’s successful run.

READ: Frozen 2 Dominates The Cinemas With $517 Million Global Box-office Collection

READ: Frozen 2: Indian Box Office Review for The Record Breaking Sequel

Academy award-winning film

Frozen which was released in 2013 earned $1.28 billion in its global ticket sales and became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Apart from its stunning box-office performance the film also earned numerous awards including Oscar for best-animated feature film and best original song for Let It Go. Frozen 2 had added to another set of earning for Disney since the top five highest-earning films at the box-office are all Disney collaborations. The sequel of the 2013 film received the biggest global opening of all time for an animated film. Previously Disney’s Pixar Toy Story 4 held this record. Frozen 2 apart from the global opening it all received the highest international opening of all time for an animated film. Frozen 2 dethroned 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of Dinosaurs for this title.

READ: Frozen 2: Filmmakers Discuss The Possibility Of A Third Film In The Franchise

READ: Frozen 2: The Disney Movie Breaks All Records With Box Office Collection Of $350m

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.