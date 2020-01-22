The Debate
'Frustration & External Substances': Anupam Kher Hammers Naseeruddin Shah For 'clown' Jibe

Bollywood News

"I have always respected his art & will keep doing it. But sometimes it would be very important to answer a few things bluntly," Kher wrote as a message to Shah

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anupam Kher

In 2018, Naseeruddin Shah said that Anupam Kher does not talk reasonably and in 2020, 'Naseer sa'ab' took a dig at Anupam Kher yet again and called him a 'clown' in an interview. Responding to 'A Wednesday' co-star, Kher took to his Twitter to share a video message for 'Jenaab Nasseruddin Shah Saab'. He said, "I saw the interview you gave about me. Thank you. I don't take you or your opinions seriously. Even though I have never bad-mouthed about you.

"But now I will say — you have spent your entire life (even after achieving success) in frustration. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, , Rajesh Khanna, Virat Kohli... then I am sure, I am in great company."

He added: "And no one has taken your statement seriously because we all know that this is not you... but the external substance you have consumed since years... and that is why you can't differentiate between what is right and what is wrong. If by saying bad about me gives you the publicity for 2-3 days, then I wish you this happiness. May god bless you. And do you know what is in my blood? Hindustan. Do understand this."

Naseeruddin Shah who has been quite vocal with his views on the current ruling party took a sharp jibe at Anupam Kher and said, "Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it."



 

Anupam Kher recalls Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990 at New Jersey event

ALSO READ | Who are these people?: Anupam Kher slams anti-national Lobby, lists its vicious campaigns



 

 

