'Frustration & External Substances': Anupam Kher Hammers Naseeruddin Shah For 'clown' Jibe

In 2018, Naseeruddin Shah said that Anupam Kher does not talk reasonably and in 2020, 'Naseer sa'ab' took a dig at Anupam Kher yet again and called him a 'clown' in an interview. Responding to 'A Wednesday' co-star, Kher took to his Twitter to share a video message for 'Jenaab Nasseruddin Shah Saab'. He said, "I saw the interview you gave about me. Thank you. I don't take you or your opinions seriously. Even though I have never bad-mouthed about you.

"But now I will say — you have spent your entire life (even after achieving success) in frustration. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, , Rajesh Khanna, Virat Kohli... then I am sure, I am in great company."

He added: "And no one has taken your statement seriously because we all know that this is not you... but the external substance you have consumed since years... and that is why you can't differentiate between what is right and what is wrong. If by saying bad about me gives you the publicity for 2-3 days, then I wish you this happiness. May god bless you. And do you know what is in my blood? Hindustan. Do understand this."

Naseeruddin Shah who has been quite vocal with his views on the current ruling party took a sharp jibe at Anupam Kher and said, "Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it."

So happy to meet my friend & one and only Naseerudin Shah. Two hour journey to Delhi.:) #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai pic.twitter.com/CeQMPIpRJF — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 17, 2015

WATCH:

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020

Anupam Kher recalls Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990 at New Jersey event

ALSO READ | Who are these people?: Anupam Kher slams anti-national Lobby, lists its vicious campaigns

Anupam Kher fumes over 'Free Kashmir' placard, questions 'different motive' in agitation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.