Who Are These People?: Anupam Kher Slams Anti-national Lobby, Lists Its Vicious Campaigns

Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle to make an appeal to the 'fellow Indians' and attacked the anti-national lobby. Kher shared a video where he began by saying that in the last 6 years, some specific people have done everything to destabilize the government that was elected by the majority and in a democratic way. He wrote: "When some people of the country try to disturb the integrity of the country, it is our duty to not let this happen. These are the people who are the most intolerant. We have to tell such people with restraint and determination that India is our country, Our existence is our strength. We will not let it disintegrate."

He further spoke: "These specific people have tried to attack the credibility of the government. In a very planned way, these specific people have run many vicious campaigns like 'Intolerance', 'Award waapsi', 'lynching' etc etc. They have criticised and boycotted the achievements of the government which are also the nation's achievements. They have asked proofs of their authencity for issues like 'Triple Talaq', 'Balakot', 'Article 370', 'Surgical strike' etc. And when they couldn't do anything, these people are now attacking our country by hiding behind the students. Who are these people? It is not difficult to identify these people? These people have a problem with 'standing for the national anthem', 'Indian army', 'they abuse the PM in open', 'shout Tukde Tukde slogans', 'they try to protect a terrorist'. These are the same people who ask proof for even the Supreme Court's order. They stand with 'Free Kashmir' banners in a student protest. They go and speak ill about our country in international media. These few specific people who claim to be 'Indians', show the rest of the population in a bad light. We won't let this happen. You won't let this happen. We won't let them win." "To attack us they call us 'bhakts'. Yes, we are 'Bhakts', 'Nation's Bhakt'. We won't let them fulfill their plans. I know it. Jai Hind."

जब देश के कुछ लोग देश की अखंडता को भंग करने की कोशिश करें तो हमारा फ़र्ज़ है हम ऐसा ना होने दें।ये वो लोग है जो सबसे ज़्यादा intolerant है।हमें संयम और दृढ़ता से ऐसे लोगों को बताना है कि भारत हमारा देश है, हमारा अस्तित्व है हमारी ताक़त है।हम इसे बिखरने नहीं देंगे। जय हिंद!! 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mxVuVUCjWe — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 11, 2020

The Delhi police on Friday identified the students who were involved in the JNU violence and named JNUSU members behind it. Revealing that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF were responsible behind all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5 incident, the police stated that nine students have been identified from videos and photos circulating on social media.

