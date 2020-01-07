Anupam Kher Fumes Over 'Free Kashmir' Placard, Questions 'different Motive' In Agitation

After Devendra Fadnavis, now Anupam Kher has fumed over the display of a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard in Mumbai during the protests against the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The veteran actor questioned the ‘connection’ as to why such a placard was displayed at the protests. The A Wednesday star also said if no 'responsible person' objected to it, he feels it highlights a 'different motive’ and was not a student agitation.

Anupam Kher took to Twitter late on Monday to share an image of the placard being held by a female student, to express his fury. The incident had taken place at the Gateway of India, where the protests against the horrific violence against JNU students, were held. The image and video had gone viral.

Why is this poster being displayed in Mumbai for the protest against violence in #JNU ? What is the connection? Has any responsible person in this rally objected to the presence of this placard? If not. Then I am sorry this is not a student’s agitation. This has different motive. pic.twitter.com/eNSfw1iRGE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 6, 2020

Earlier, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too had questioned his successor Uddhav Thackeray. He had asked what the protest was for ‘exactly’ and also termed them as ‘separatist elements’. He also pointed out that it held 2 kilometres from the Chief Minister’s Office, while asking if the CM will ‘tolerate’ the ‘Anti India campaign’ ‘under his nose.’

Protest is for what exactly?

Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”?

How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai?

‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO?

Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???@OfficeofUT https://t.co/zkWRjxuTqA — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 6, 2020

Protests to express solidarity with the JNU students, who were attacked by 50-odd masked goons and wreaked havoc in the campus, on Sunday were held at various parts of the country. Several Bollywood stars also joined in a protest at Bandra in Mumbai. Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu, and many others were spotted at the event.

