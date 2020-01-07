The Debate
Anupam Kher Fumes Over 'Free Kashmir' Placard, Questions 'different Motive' In Agitation

Bollywood News

Anupam Kher fumed over a 'Free Kashmir' placard being held at the protests against the violence at JNU. He questioned the 'different motive' in the agitation.

Anupam Kher

After Devendra Fadnavis, now Anupam Kher has fumed over the display of a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard in Mumbai during the protests against the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The veteran actor questioned the ‘connection’ as to why such a placard was displayed at the protests. The A Wednesday star also said if no 'responsible person' objected to it, he feels it highlights a 'different motive’ and was not a student agitation. 

READ: 'Free Kashmir' Poster Spotted At Mumbai's Protest Against JNU Violence

Anupam Kher took to Twitter late on Monday to share an image of the placard being held by a female student, to express his fury. The incident had taken place at the Gateway of India, where the protests against the horrific violence against JNU students, were held. The image and video had gone viral.  

READ: Fadnavis Laments Uddhav's Inaction Over 'Free Kashmir' Placard In Mumbai, Questions Intent

Here’s what he tweeted

READ: JNU Violence: Clash Breaks Out Between Jadavpur University Students, Police In Kolkata

Earlier, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too had questioned his successor Uddhav Thackeray. He had asked what the protest was for ‘exactly’ and also termed them as ‘separatist elements’. He also pointed out that it held 2 kilometres from the Chief Minister’s Office, while asking if the CM will ‘tolerate’ the ‘Anti India campaign’ ‘under his nose.’ 

Protests to express solidarity with the JNU students, who were attacked by 50-odd masked goons and wreaked havoc in the campus, on Sunday were held at various parts of the country. Several Bollywood stars also joined in a protest at Bandra in Mumbai. Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu, and many others were spotted at the event.

READ: JNU Violence: Mumbai Police Relocate Protesters From Gateway Of India To Azad Maidan

 

 

Published:
