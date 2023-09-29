Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Opens Well

Fukrey 3, starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others, has taken a fair start despite witnessing a clash at the box office. As per early estimates, the film has opened with around ₹8 crore, much like its prequel Fukrey Returns, which released six years ago in theatres.

3 things you need to know

Fukrey 3 is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film was released alongside Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War.

Fukrey 3 is expected to earn more than its franchise film owing to the long weekend.

Fukrey 3 earns ₹8.50 crore In India

As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Fukrey 3 has earned ₹8.82 crore at the box office on the first day. Among the three films that clashed at the box office, Fukrey 3 has earned higher but not as good as its franchise, which earned ₹8 crore in 2017. The film had an overall 22.12 percent Hindi occupancy.

The best collections for the film are likely from Delhi/Uttar Pradesh, as per Box Office India. The comedy-drama has seen "the best results in the North but the problem is Punjab as it doesn't has same market as it was pre-pandemic and on top it's not a holiday in either Punjab or Haryana. Mumbai and Gujrat is a holiday but here the value of this franchise is much less so the holiday is not really pushing collections much," as per a report in Box Office India.

The Vaccine War, Chandramukhi 2 witnesses a lukewarm start

On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 opened up to ₹1.30 crore and ₹7.5 crore, respectively. All three films are released on a weekday - September 28, two days ahead of the long weekend.