Fukrey 3 Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma Film Is Entertaining In Parts

When writer-director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s comedy film Fukrey released back in 2013, nobody could have imagined that a slow-witted, goofball character Choocha (who also happens to have a god-gifted talent), played by newcomer (Varun Sharma), would become so popular. Even though he was technically a supporting character providing comic relief, Choocha’s popularity has far outgrown that of the franchise. Fukrey has not just spawned two installments, effectively banking on the flavour of Delhi, but also established Varun as a force to reckon with.

The good thing about the 2017 sequel Fukrey Returns was that it didn’t rest on its laurels and delivered ample laugh-worthy moments (although it still wasn’t a match for Fukrey). The same becomes a challenge for Fukrey 3. It tries to build on its madcap universe and pave the way instead of recycling its strengths without innovation.

Unlike the first two Fukrey films, the third installment carries a social message.

The movie relies on funny one-liners to evoke laughter.

The least one can say is that Fukrey 3 tries to do novel things within the franchise. As opposed to the first two parts, the third installment goes a step further in slapstick, adds an element of social messaging but almost entirely does away with female characters (save Richa Chadha's Bholi Punjaban). However, the narrative in Fukrey 3 is a bit scattered.

The film is most hilarious in the parts when the writers are still setting up the plot, taking help of non-sequiturs, and relying on the innate charm of Varun Sharma and the flair of Pankaj Tripathi. Both actors are in top form, and that helps the film stay afloat despite long stretches. This time, Choocha joins hands with Hunny (Pulkit Samrat) to create ‘god’s new gift’ that kicks off the plot. But that element kicks in only around the interval point. But that’s when the narrative starts losing its fizz too.

Does Fukrey 3 live up to the hype?

Fukrey 3 is hilarious in parts and plays to the strength of its two key characters -Pandit ji (Pankaj Tripathi) and Choocha (Varun Sharma).

Silly doesn’t mingle with the social

For this installment, writer-director duo Vipul Vig and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba dial up the slapstick quotient by several notches. However, silliness is not all that's going on here. It also eventually focuses on a grim social issue plaguing the national capital. This switch from silliness to social awareness doesn’t feel smooth and Fukrey 3 really loses direction as it approaches its final act, the concluding segment where everything has to come together.

Additions don’t add much value

The good thing about Fukrey Returns was Bholi Panjaban (Richa Chadha). She plays an intimidating villain figure who loses to the underdogs. However, in Fukrey 3, there is too much chaos as a new villain is introduced. Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is unable to catch up with its own material. The water tanker mafia Dhingra (Amit Dhawan) gets a memorable introduction scene, but such menacing villainy belongs to another movie, another narrative. The film doesn’t carry the wit or lightness to cleverly blend so many varying elements and deliver a cohesive, funny movie.

There is also underlying comic potential with Choocha having a new love interest. An African woman falls for Choocha’s naivete, but Mrighdeep underplays the plot point by reducing her to the subject of racist jokes.

Fukrey 3 is all about male bonding

Fukrey's storyline makes it evident that its a bromance, where women characters have little to offer. The dynamics that worked between the Fukra gang and gave us some hilarious moments work here too. One loves to witness why Lali (Manjot Singh) is annoyed with Choocha. Similarly, you will warm up to the bond between Hunny and Choocha. The film works best when it captures these little moments of male bonding and their love-hate relationship even as they embark one wacky adventure after another.

Stakes don't rise

Perhaps the reason why Fukrey 3 makers felt the need to incorporate a grim social subject and introduce a serious antagonist is that the stakes are never too high. Choocha, for all the love he receives from people around him, is never convinced that he can be a threat big enough to unnerve Bholi Punjaban, who embarks on a political journey this time.

Fukrey 3 needed to be a different movie with a different tone to convince us that Choocha could be a unanimously loved politician. There are many moments that tell us that Fukrey 3 could have been more farcical and absurd. It would be better if it actually was.

Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi step up to the task

Pankaj Tripathi, who first received appreciation for his comic chops in the first installment of Fukrey in 2013, has become so comfortable with these roles that there's almost a fatigue that has set in. However, Pankaj keeps finding new ways to look interesting onscreen. Be it the body language, or just a slight rise in his intonation, he knows how to keep things going. It only helps that the actor is given some outrageous Hinglish one-liners that come out of nowhere. His off-handed delivery makes it better.

On the other hand, Varun Sharma’s Choocha emerges as the protagonist of this franchise. He is a dimwit, has no pragmatic knowledge of the real world whatsoever. He has the energy of a clueless child and yet his friends need him for he is the gifted one. So they make peace with everything he says and does. It’s a hilarious premise, and Fukrey 3 delivers most of its laughs courtesy Choocha’s outrageous shenanigans, and how convincingly Varun plays his part.

Watch it or skip it?

Fukrey 3 is not a bad watch if all you want is a few good laughs and a light time at the movies. However, it would also be a stretch to call it a paisa vasool experience. Fukrey 3 delivers, but only in bits and pieces.

Bottomline

Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi turn out to be scene-stealers and remind the viewers why Fukrey was turned into a franchise in the first place. Their performances also deserved a better, more cohesive entertaining story.

Rating - 2.5/5