Fukrey 3 Postponed; Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi's Film To Release In November

Fukrey 3 has a new release date. Delaying its theatrical debut by over two months, the Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Varun Sharma starrer comedy film will now hit the big screens on November 24. The shooting for the threequel began in March 2022 and the filming wrapped up last year.

The film was slated to release on September 7 on the occasion of Janmashtami. Now, fans will have to wait for over two more months for the release. Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter, writing, "FUKREY 3 MOVES TO NEW DATE… #Fukrey3 - which was scheduled for release on #Janmashtami weekend [7 Sept 2023] - will now release on 24 Nov 2023… Directed by #MrighdeepSinghLamba and produced by #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar (sic)."

‘FUKREY 3’ MOVES TO NEW DATE… #Fukrey3 - which was scheduled for release on #Janmashtami weekend [7 Sept 2023] - will now release on 24 Nov 2023… Directed by #MrighdeepSinghLamba and produced by #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar. pic.twitter.com/OMQTuB9mZD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2023

The story revolves around friends, played by Pulkit Samrat (Hunny), Varun Sharma (Choocha) and Manjot Singh (Laali), who hustle to earn money. Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the upcoming instalment is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.