Fukrey 3 Release Date Postponed Again, Netizens Disappointed

Why you’re reading this:

The Fukrey movie franchise has established itself as one of the most beloved and popular film series in the country. With its quirky humor and engaging storyline, fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of the highly anticipated third installment, titled Fukrey 3. Recent developments have once again sparked a renewed buzz surrounding the movie.

2 things you need to know:

The first two films, Fukrey and Fukrey Returns were sleeper hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Fukrey team celebrated 10 years on 13th June.

Fukrey 3's release date is in trouble again!

The long-awaited third installment of this franchise now has a new release date. In celebration of the film's 10th anniversary, the makers of Fukrey have revealed the revised release date for Fukrey 3. Originally scheduled for a September release, it was later pushed to November due to a clash with the film Jawan. However, there has been a further delay in the release.

Fukrey, which hit theaters in 2013, and its sequel Fukrey Returns in 2017, both achieved tremendous success at the box office, earning immense love from audiences. Fans have eagerly anticipated the next chapter in the lives of the Fukrey boys, and they will finally get to witness their misadventures on December 1 of this year.

The makers of the film took to Twitter to announce the news, sharing their excitement with fans. The tweet read, "Jugaadu boys are back on 1st Dec, 2023 at cinemas near you #Fukrey3". This announcement has surely reignited the anticipation and enthusiasm among Fukrey enthusiasts.

(Fukrey 3 all set to hit the theaters on December 1, 2023. | Image: Excel Entertainment/Twitter)

Actors like Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi are reprising their roles in this upcoming film. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Fukrey 3 aims to deliver yet another rib-tickling and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Celebrating a decade of Fukrey: Cast reunites in style

(Fukrey cast reunited and attended Fukrey special screening. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

To commemorate the 10-year milestone of the franchise, the makers planned a special screening of the first film, allowing fans to relish the nostalgia and celebrate this occasion. In paparazzi-shared videos and photos, a delightful sight unfolded as the cast joined forces to commemorate a decade of Fukrey. The camaraderie among the cast was evident as they adorned matching T-shirts with caricatures depicting their beloved characters from the movie, enthusiastically striking poses for the flashing cameras.