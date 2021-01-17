'Fukrey' Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas Dies; Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat Share Condolences

Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the character Bobby in the 2013 film Fukrey, died. Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat took to their social media handles to share their condolences.

Ali tweeted, "I still haven't comprehended this news. Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It won't be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, I hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this."

I still havent comprehended this news . Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It wont be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, i hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this. @excelmovies @MrigLamba pic.twitter.com/dUGv9sok04 — Ali Fazal M / Ù…ÛŒØ± Ø¹Ù„ÛŒ ÙØ¶Ù„ / à¤…à¤²à¥€ (@alifazal9) January 16, 2021

A very dear cast member Lucas, who essayed the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. Lucas You will be missedðŸ’” RIP. pic.twitter.com/cNgIU2BwYf — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) January 16, 2021

You will be missed, Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas. Whom we fondly remember as Bobby from The Fukrey Franchise. My deepest condolences to your family. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/Wd0f1x4N9G — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) January 16, 2021

RIP the amazing actor & a beautiful soul Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas ðŸ™ such a lovely person. Gone too soon. Not many actors of African origin made it this far in Indian Cinema. He is amazing as Azumi in #Smoke on @ErosNow alongside @gulshandevaiah & @amit_sial — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) January 16, 2021

I would like to share some lovely photos of Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas happy and joyful with the amazing people he worked with and some from his scenes. @FarOutAkhtar @amit_sial @thevirdas #RIPOlanokiotanGbolaboLucas pic.twitter.com/K79MgEINJ6 — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) January 16, 2021

photos of Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas happy and joyful with the amazing people he worked with and some from his scenes. @Aahanakumra @RichaChadha @remodsouza @SiddhantChturvD #RIPOlanokiotanGbolaboLucas pic.twitter.com/mxxFag75T4 — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) January 16, 2021

I would like to share some lovely photos of Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas happy and joyful with the amazing people he worked with and some from his scenes. #RIPOlanokiotanGbolaboLucas @iamAmyJackson @akshaykumar @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/tdffcwtaou — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) January 16, 2021

