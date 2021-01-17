Last Updated:

'Fukrey' Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas Dies; Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat Share Condolences

Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the character Bobby in the 2013 film 'Fukrey', died. Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat shared condolences.

Fukrey

Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the character Bobby in the 2013 film Fukrey, died. Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat took to their social media handles to share their condolences.

Ali tweeted, "I still haven't comprehended this news. Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It won't be the same without you buddy.  To his family and his kids, I hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this."

