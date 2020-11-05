Pulkit Samrat Gives Away Details About 'Fukrey 3'; Says 'super Excited To Start Work'

Pulkit Samrat recently spoke about his comedy franchise Fukrey which is returning with its third installment. Pulkit essays the role of Hunny in Fukrey 3 who interprets Choocha's dreams to win a lottery. The actor recently revealed his excitement about starting work. Read on to know the details.

Pulkit Samrat is super excited to start work on Fukrey 3

The actor told PTI that the script is done and they had a narration. He also mentioned that they are super excited to start the shoot and that they will begin shooting early next year. According to Mid-Day, Fukrey 3 cast includes Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. The film is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and the plot follows the story of four friends from Delhi who come together to make easy money. The Fukrey 3 cast will also include Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi who will reprise their roles in the film. In the interview, Pulkit also said that the Fukrey 3 cast is super excited to start shooting.

According to Mid-Day report, Pulkit Samrat's upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi is Prabhu Solomon's trilingual feature film. The report suggests that the actor had a wonderful time shooting for the project. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Speaking about the shooting process, the actor said that he played the character of Shankar in the Hindi version and his character was played by Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil and Telugu versions. He also mentioned that all three versions of the film were shot simultaneously.

The story of the film revolves around the life of Daggubati's character, who fights for the jungle and the animals. According to the report, the movie was scheduled to release in theatres, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Samrat mentioned that the team will announce a release date soon.

Pulkit Samrat's movies

The actor was last seen in the revenge drama film Taish that is currently streaming on ZEE5. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and stars Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane. Pulkit Samrat's movies also include Pagalpanti, Sanam Re, Dolly Ki Doli, 3 Storeys and Veerey Ki Wedding.

