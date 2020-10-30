Pulkit Samrat's Sweet Wish For Kriti Kharbanda Made Fans React "too Adorable"

Pulkit Samrat recently took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday wish for Kriti Kharbanda. He shared an adorable picture with a sweet caption. The post garnered the attention of several fans of Pulkit and Kriti who poured in their wishes too. Take a look at Pulkit Samrat’s sweet wish for Kriti Kharbanda below.

In the picture, Pulkit and Kriti were seen having a fun time together. Pulkit posed with a quirky pout while Kriti was seen giving a happy smile. Pulkit donned a white blazer with black stripes on top of a plain black t-shirt and teamed it up with a funky red pair of sunglasses. While Kriti looked stunning with her hair perfectly styled and minimalistic makeup look. He captioned the post, “Oye ladki!! Happy Birthday!! Life is fun with you! Here’s to many more random dances, balcony dates, campfire movie nights and yum foooooood!” Take a look at the post below:

Pulkit Samrat’s sweet wish for Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti replied to this sweet gesture with, “Oye ladke!” paired with two heart emoticons. This post also garnered the attention of several friends and fans of the actor. Actors Genelia Deshmukh and Mrunal Thakur also poured in their wishes for Kriti. Genelia wished Kriti ‘Happy Birthday’ while Mrunal wrote, “Cutiessss, happiest birthday sweetheart”. Most of the fans also poured in their wishes while the others complimented the duo. One of the fans wrote, “Most favourite couple” while another commented, “You both tooooo adorable”. Take a look at the reactions and comments.

Kriti replies with 'Oye Ladke'

Genelia Deshmukh and Mrunal Thakur’s wishes

Fans’ reactions to the post

Kriti reveals her favourite #TaishBuster is Pulkit

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda featured in the ZEE5 Original film Taish. The film was released on ZEE5 on 29 October 2020 as a feature film as well as a six-episode series. Along with Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, the film also stars Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeena Shaikh. Recently, Kriti took to Instagram to reveal that her favourite #TaishBuster is none other than her beau Pulkit Samrat. Kriti posted a video of Pulkit wherein the actor looked hunky while having some fun. She captioned it “Killing it with cuteness is my most favourite”. As soon as she posted it, fans couldn’t stop complimenting the actor.

