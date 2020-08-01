Full Interview: Ankita Lokhande Speaks To Arnab Goswami About Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Ankita Lokhande broke her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death in a tell-all interview on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The actor asserted that her ex-boyfriend was not someone who could be depressed. The Manikarnika star also stated that he could commit suicide as he was like a child who enjoyed the smallest joys of life, and expressed confidence about knowing the 'truth' and all those fighting for justice will win.

Ankita speaks to Arnab on Sushant

Ankita hit out at the theory of depression and suicide that have been doing the rounds on Sushant's death. She said, “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy."

She added, “Sushant was like a child, who would be happy seeing food. He loved chocolates and gulab jamun. He used to always say if nothing works, 'I will make short films and I will be happy',” she revealed.

Sushant’s list of 50 dreams had gone viral upon his death. Ankita revealed that he had achieved the dreams he had similarly framed during their relationship.

“I have never seen a boy who writes down his own dreams. He had a diary, where we penned every dream that he wishes to achieve in the next five years. And exactly after those many years, he had achieved everything as planned,” she said.

Ankita, who had fallen in love with Sushant on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, said that far from being depressed, Sushant had even inspired her and helped her professionally.

“He was such an inspiration. For so many people, he inspired them. For me as well. He taught me acting, he was such a talented actor. It's such a sad thing that people cook up their own stories and try to portray it in a certain way. Do you even know who Sushant is?" the actor said.

Within moments of Sushant’s death on June 14, it had been reported that he had committed suicide. Ankita questioned the initial statements, “I and Sushant have faced worse situations in life. I don't know what position he was in, but after a certain time, I tried to understand how you can just pass off his death as a suicide in just 15 minutes?”

Ankita was seen at Sushant’s residence after his demise, but not at the last rites a day later. When asked about it, she replied, “I didn't go to his funeral because I could not see him in that way.”

Sushant today is synonymous with MS Dhoni, after starring in his biopic, which also turned out to be his biggest hit. The actor also echoed the former Indian captain’s views, “Sushant always said there is a line between success and failure, which MS Dhoni follows. When something great happens, he remains calm, and if something worse happens, he still remains calm. Sushant drew inspiration from him because he was as balanced as Dhoni. Success or downfall, these things never affected him,” Ankita said.

Sharing his journey on the way up, Ankita said, “Sushant worked hard for himself. He started off with theatres, then took up Television daily soap. He also left Pavitra Rishta at the peak of his television career, because he wanted to do something else. He was never stuck with one thing. He was very creative.”

Sushant did not feature in any show for three years after quitting Pavitra Rishta, before making his debut with Kai Po Che.

“Everyone does not have that kind of patience, but he had. His passion for life got him to the place he was. Work was his passion, but he cannot die for it. That is for sure,” Ankita exclaimed.

Ankita claimed that Sushant had got distanced from his family in the last year, the same time, when he had entered into a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. She recalled an instance when his sister Rani wanted to take her with him as he had dengue, but he then changed his decision out of ‘pressure.’

“Earlier he said yes, and then suddenly somebody came to call him, he went and came back and changed his decision. So Rani di was worried is there anyone who is influencing him because Sushant was not somebody who will listen to anybody. He always took his own decisions. And what I realised after talking to them was that the distance between them kept growing,” Ankita said.

She recalled instances even her sister and father did not have his number, “Shweta di who was his sister from US, she told me she had received a call from him on May 17 or 18, and when she missed it, she messaged to know who was it,. And he replied, ‘Di, it’s me, I want to talk.' And she asked him, ‘Why are you changing your number again and again?’”

Ankita recalled his father calling and asking her if she was in touch with him. When she asked her in surprise, he replied that he did not have Sushant's number.

The actor also said, “Why was he changing his number? Nobody knows that. But I am sure there is someone out there who knows the truth about why he was changing his number? She stated.

She added, "I don’t know when Rhea came into his life, I think it is one year of the relationship. This was the phase where he was not with the family. I used to think, ‘How can Sushant do something like this?’"

Ankita said, "It’s very weird because Sushant was not such a person who’d keep changing his numbers or doesn’t talk to his sisters or father ? And no one has his number, it’s strange."

Ankita also said there was a change of behaviour in Sushant in the last one year, “As an outsider what I could see was that, when we step out there are paparazzi that clicks us, in this whole one year, Sushant was not that visible, what he used to be before. He used to be at every party. You can see his smile everywhere. I could see this cutoff. We couldn’t see his photos. There was a kind of emptiness Maye he couldn’t express himself. I couldn’t reach him. I couldn’t ask it to the family. But there was something.”

Ankita also denied that she had told the Bihar police that he had told her about being harassed by Rhea.

“It is doing the rounds everywhere that I have given a statement to police, that Sushant and me shared a chat. It’s absolutely a lie. I never had his number. It’s been four years, I’ve not seen this person, didn’t talk to him for four years. We couldn’t talk to each other that way. I could see that he was happy and I am also happy in my life. Never kept his number after our break-up when he left, and I didn’t ask anyone.”

When asked by Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Anrab Goswami about the blind items, that referred him as ‘skirt chaser’, a ‘dud’ and even put a #Metoo allegation, and if affected him, Ankita replied, “Very badly. Sushant was very sensitive, he was very emotional about his career and everything. He used to be very concerned on what people were saying about our relationship, and what people would write would matter to him.”

The actor added, “A person from outside makes it big with his own effort, how will it not affect him? So many blinds used to be written on him, when I was there I used to take care of him, used to tell him, ‘It’s okay, you don’t have to worry, can’t keep everyone happy.’”

The Manikarnika star also said, “But things kept growing, like I did not know these things were written for him, and it definitely affected him. If you say something big maybe (it won’t affect him), but these small things, that came on his image (affected him)."

Rhea has been booked by the Bihar police for charges of abetment to suicide, and for administering an overdose of pills. Ankita stated that she did not know Rhea personally, but she was shocked to know of her interference in his physical and mental health. As confirmed by Sushant’s trainer that he was perhaps given the medicines by Rhea, Ankita stated that the trainer should’ve taken a stand and not allowed his client to take those medicines.

When asked if she thought it was a suicide, she first said,”I don’t know if it’s a suicide or a suspicious death because like you, I am also an outsider. I was not there with Sushant. But I know Sushant was never a guy who can commit suicide. I can give surety of that, because that Sushant I know, who is like a baby, who has been a child, who enjoyed doing the smallest acts.”

She was also told about the Rs 15 crore alleged siphoning of funds, as claimed by Sushant’s father in the complaint against Rhea, and about two companies allegedly started in his name, where Rhea’s brother was reportedly one of the directors. The actor responded, “He was never a money-minded guy. Doing something for someone who was in a relationship was one thing, Rs 15 crore, two companies in his name? Even I am getting to know now and seeing it in the news. It’s really sad, that Sushant was doing so, why was he doing so? This is something we all want to know because he is not someone like that.”

Ankita then asserted, “I want to tell that I don’t think so it’s a suicide.”

She also said that it took her time to process the death. “That’s the reason I have come late (for an interview). Now I am taking a stand. I was not able to understand a lot of things then, but now I can slowly understand, that’s why I have come.” she said.

Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian’s death, less than a week before, is being linked to that of Sushant's death. When asked about it, Ankita said that he used to get attached with people. “Because he was a very emotional kind of guy. He could be worried for the guys working at his home. So she was his manager. I am sure he will be worried for her, on a humanity level, I will be worried for someone who I have worked with.”

Ankita expressed her displeasure at finding the pictures and videos of Sushant’s mortal remains. She said, “I saw the video where they were putting the blanket on Sushant’s body, it was everywhere. People were sending me, don’t know how it leaked, but it did leak. For 2-3 days I couldn’t watch, but how so many things got viral? I wanted to see what was in it, some green cloth is hanging and he is lying. It’s the saddest thing to happen. Someone’s dead body photos were going viral. What to say? Don’t know who has been done. It’s very painful for his family, for people who loved him.” She added, “Sure someone who was inside did it. I had photos in 10 minutes, when the news was going on TV, I realy don’t know what to say.”

Speaking of her decision to come on the interview, Ankita said, “I am here for fans of Sushant. He might not have thought there’d be so much support, only because of that I could come. Let him be remembered as a hero, not as a depressed man or that 'guy who commited suicide?' No he was a hero, very talented guy. He was loved by his fans."

She continued, "I will cherish the beautiful phase of my life, seven years that I spent with him. My family was there with me when it happened, and I feel let’s celebrate Sushant, more than his depression and conspiracy theories, let's see his success, at such a young age, what he achieved. It will be a half story, because he wanted to achieve and do lot more things. He had many dreams."

"We all want justice. I want justice. I want to see what has happened with him. I am there, his family is there to support. I don’t think we need to be scared, or hide somewhere. All who have supportd, I urge you to keep it going," the actor asserted.

Ankita also said, "He was a good boy, sweet boy, who used to love his mother, who used to keep everyone around him happy. And he might have done a lot for people, so people supporting him is his karma. We are fighting for him. Wherever he is, he is happy. His family had the biggest pain, we can’t understand what they might have gone through. I believe we will get justice.”

Conveying her gratitude to Arnab for supporting 'justice' for Sushant, Ankita concluded, “I just put out Instagram story ‘Truth wins’ and I believe that whatever is the truth will come out."

