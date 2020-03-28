FWICE Releases Statement On Assistance To Bollywood's Daily Wage Workers; Package Coming

Coronavirus has been affecting the whole world and governments all across are trying their best to contain the situation. In India, PM Narendra Modi has ordered a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to contain the situation and stop the further spread of Coronavirus. People are trying their best to help each other and get through this, keeping in mind social distancing.

Previously, Bollywood association FWICE has claimed that no one came forward to help the daily wage workers during these troubled times. Now, in an official statement, FWICE has said that they are doing their best to help them. "We will announce our relief package quite shortly", FWICE said.

However, FWICE went on to stress that there are several people from the film fraternity who have started their own 'personal call for donations'. Pointing out the issue with it, the 32 member body stressed that their fear is that the money from the donation should not be fleeced by individuals who are trying to make a quick buck. Read below-

FWICE'S official statement, Read below-

Meanwhile, FWICE’s president B.N. Tiwari has said that they have written a letter to Amitabh Bachchan and are also trying to contact others superstars like Salman Khan to help them raise some funds for the workers. There are many workers in the industry who work on a daily wage basis in the film industry and the current lockdown situation is hitting them the most.

Popular film fraternity members such as Raju Hirani and Mahaveer Jain are a few who have come forward to help those who earn on a daily basis. On this, Tiwari said that he is glad to see more and more people coming forward to help the needy in such tough times. "Being human is our duty and we all should try to be as humane as we can and help those who really need it", Tiwari added.

