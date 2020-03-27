FWICE's Daily Wage Workers Concerned, Sr Bachchan And Salman Khan Approached For Help

Coronavirus has been affecting the whole world and the world governments are trying their best to contain the situation. In India, PM Narendra Modi has ordered a 21-day lockdown to contain the situation and stop the further spread of Coronavirus. People are trying their best to help each other and get through this, keeping in mind social distancing. Recently, FWICE General Secretary came forward and stated that no one has stepped forward to help the workers. Read on to know more about what they have to say:

FWICE General Secretary Claims no help has come

According to reports, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees have been approaching superstars like Mr Bachchan, Salman Khan and others to seek help for the needy workers of the film industry. The employees are waiting for help from the big celebs of the industry. FWICE’s president B.N. Tiwari has said that they have written a letter to Bachchan and are also trying to contact others superstars like Salman Khan to help them raise some funds for the workers. There are many workers in the industry who work on a daily wage basis in the film industry and the current lockdown situation is hitting them the most.

Raju Hirani, Mahaveer Jain, and Guru Sri Sri Ravishankar are few who have come forward to help those who earn on a daily basis. On this, Tiwari said that he is glad to see more and more people coming forward to help the needy in such tough times. Being human is our duty and we all should try to be as humane as we can and help those who really need it.

FWICE’s general secretary Ashok Dubey stated that the curfew is preventing us from distributing the help that has come to them. But they are trying to get the police involved in this and also take help from BMC so that they can collect the funds and give it to the needy workers. He also added that they may also transfer funds to workers, who have their bank accounts, once they get some money they have been promised by the various associations.

